SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--If you’re feeling the freebies, head on down to Juicy Stakes Casinos – where you’ll find a couple of neat new offers to get October started in style.

A new month means new opportunities, and here’s the perfect one: a fantastic $50 worth of Blackjack Free Bets on the house, that you could turn into up to $250. Log in, load up Blackjack 21 and you’ll find 25x $2 bets waiting. Head to the Casino section, tap to the Tangente tab and give this classic table game a go. The deal remains on the cards until 8th October.

Then we move from Free Bets to Free Spins, where Juicy Stakes Casino players can earn between 180 and 260 Free Spins courtesy of a cryptocurrency special. Crypto not your thing? Don’t worry, because this offer can still work for you.

If you wanna stick to alternate deposit methods, that’s fine – you can still get your hands on a whole host of spins. But you will earn a little extra if you use Litecoin or Bitcoin Cash. Here’s how it works:

To claim your first 50 Free Spins for Primal Wilderness, deposit $25 of Litecoin and enter PRIMALCOIN. To add another 80 spins, deposit $50+ with STAMPCOIN – that’ll set you spinning on Stampede.

That’s the Litecoin part of the offer, then it’s the same process for Bitcoin Cash. A $25+ reload using that particular crypto and code CRAZYCASH will get you 50 Free Spins for Fruitbat Crazy. And you can double that deposit to attain 80 spins for Primal Hunt. HUNTCASH is the special code you need.

If you deposit another way, you’ll receive 20 less spins each time – but that’s still an ace 180 Free Spins for four perfect pokies. Which you can claim anytime from now through to 9th October.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “We’re getting October under way with two fantastic freebies – including hundreds of Free Spins courtesy of our cryptocurrency special.

“Then we’ve got $50, on us, for you. A chance to play a casino classic and turn Free Bets into cash. Another top week at Juicy Stakes Casino – we hope our players enjoy everything on offer.”

