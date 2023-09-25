Mandy becomes latest big winner at Australia’s favourite online casino

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Want big wins? Then you’re in the right place – because Fair Go Casino is back doing what it does best, paying out one lucky player a mammoth $75,449.

Fair Go Casino is regarded by many to be the best online casino in Australia, but that comes as no surprise with huge payouts on the regular – such as this monster win for 50–year-old Mandy.

Mandy was playing popular pokie Trigger Happy and couldn’t quite believe her eyes as the total prize totted up. Luckily, a family member was on hand close by to confirm it wasn’t all a dream – and that same person could be reaping the rewards very soon…

“I nearly fell off my bed,” the lucky winner said. “I just couldn’t believe it – I yelled out to my son to make sure I wasn’t seeing things. Thankfully, I wasn’t!

“My son will be especially happy, he’s having a baby soon and that’s always an expensive time. So I’ll definitely use my winnings to help out there and buy some things they’ll need – and then hopefully I can spend a bit on myself too.”

And will this latest winner be back? Of course she will. Because in her own words, there really is no place quite like Fair Go Casino.

“Fair Go Casino is a fantastic site,” she continued. “I’ve tried numerous other online casinos but I always come back to this one. They have a great selection of games which I love, but it’s also about the service.

“I can be quite a handful when I’m waiting for a payout – so a special thanks to the staff who got this all sorted so quickly.” It’s fine Mandy, and you’re welcome!

Mandy is the latest in a line of big winners at Fair Go Casino, who always ensure players get their payouts in next to no time at all. Wanna see? All the big winners can be found right here on the Fair Go Casino homepage.

ENDS

Editor’s Notes:

About Fair Go Casino:

https://www.koalasfairgo.com/

Media Enquiries

Rebecca Ryder

+61-1800-953261