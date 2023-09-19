New CrowdStrike Marketplace delivers one-stop shop to reduce risk and cybersecurity stack complexity on the Falcon platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obsidian Security, the global leader in SaaS security, today announced that the Obsidian platform is available on the CrowdStrike Marketplace, a one-stop destination and world-class ecosystem of third party security products. CrowdStrike Falcon customers can discover, try, buy and integrate Obsidian.

The combination of rich application telemetry from Obsidian with endpoint telemetry from the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform gives security teams a complete picture of every user’s associated endpoints and individual SaaS accounts. This data correlation between sources is invaluable for uncovering vulnerabilities across your security posture and identifying threats with unparalleled speed and accuracy—which is critical as bad actors look to move between devices and cloud applications. With Obsidian now available on the CrowdStrike Marketplace, delivering complete security for your organization’s entire last mile from endpoint to SaaS has never been easier.

“The powerful integration between our platforms has enabled the CrowdStrike Incident Response team to respond to countless threats pivoting from endpoints to SaaS,” said Reena Choudhry, CRO of Obsidian Security. “Now, every CrowdStrike customer will be able to bring that same security coverage to their business.”

“The CrowdStrike Marketplace introduces technology and services partners to our customer community, cementing CrowdStrike’s leadership as cybersecurity’s ecosystem,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “The launch of the CrowdStrike Marketplace brings third-party products to our customers with just a click - helping organizations of all sizes reduce risk and improve cybersecurity outcomes through Falcon.”

About Obsidian Security

Obsidian Security is the premier security solution designed to drastically reduce the attack surface area of SaaS applications by 80% on average. With contextual user activity data, configuration posture, and a rich understanding of 3rd party integrations in SaaS, the Obsidian platform reduces incident response times by 10x and streamlines compliance with internal policies and industry regulations. Notable Fortune 500 companies trust Obsidian Security to secure SaaS applications, such as Salesforce, GitHub, ServiceNow, Workday, and Atlassian. Headquartered in Southern California, Obsidian Security is a privately held company backed by Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Greylock Partners, IVP, GV, and Wing. For more information, visit www.obsidiansecurity.com.

