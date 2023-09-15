DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv'' or the “Company”), the provider of the leading small and medium sized business (“SMB”) software platform, was named to the 2023 Dallas Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list.

The Dallas Business Journal has been recognizing the top employers in North Texas for more than two decades, distinguishing the top employee-centric companies operating in one of the country’s leading cities for business and job creation.

“At Thryv, investing in our people is one of our most important values and being recognized for our culture further reinforces these efforts,” said Lesley Bolger, Chief Legal Officer & HR, Thryv.

“We have long been a great place to work because of our employees, and they are responsible for this honor.”

To earn a ranking, companies had to meet or exceed a national best practice score based on overall employee participation and performance for their category.

Thryv Australia was also recognized recently as an Employer of Choice in The Australian Business Awards 2023. This award recognizes organizations that develop leading workplaces that maximize the full potential of their workforce, while demonstrating effective employee recruitment, engagement and retention.

“We’ve always believed the heart of our company is our people, and winning this year’s Employer of Choice Award is a testament to this mantra,” said Elise Balsillie, head of Thryv Australia. “We understand the significant role that our people play in our organization, and our company's success is attributed to our incredible team.”

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is a global leader in small business management software. More than 55,000 small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) utilize our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to grow and modernize their operations, empowering them to win in today’s economy. Thryv also manages the digital and print presence of over 400,000 SMBs, connecting them to local consumers via proprietary local online and print directories and popular social media and search engines, helping them gain new customers and grow their bottom line. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc, visit thryv.com.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

214.392.9609

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

Investor Contact:

Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

cameron.lessard@thryv.com