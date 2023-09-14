WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With demand for portable grain handling equipment in Australia and New Zealand growing, Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) (AGI) is expanding its manufacturing capacity at their India-based AGI Bengaluru facilities to accommodate production of its flagship AGI Westfield and AGI brands.

“This initiative will increase our manufacturing capabilities in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and helps to lay the foundation for ongoing growth,” said Paul Householder, AGI President and CEO. “The successful completion of both the product transfer from our Canadian facilities and the production ramp-up at our AGI Bengaluru facilities ensures that no matter where in the world your AGI equipment is made, you receive the same excellence in quality, reliability and durability.”

AGI is the world-leader in portable grain handling with swing-hopper augers and belt conveyors among its top-sellers. The AGI Westfield STX2 and the AGI XTA truck augers will be the first to roll off the lines at AGI Bengaluru. Engineered to withstand tough field conditions, the STX2 and XTA are designed for longevity, fast grain delivery, large capacity, and maneuverability.

“Our augers have a long-standing tradition with grain farmers in Australia and New Zealand dating back many decades to when the Westfield brand was first introduced to the market,” commented Rustom Mistry, Senior Vice President of the Asia Pacific region. “For our dealers and growers, enabling more localized supply within the APAC region means better service and shorter lead times. We anticipate these changes to prompt further demand for AGI portable grain handling products throughout the region in 2024 and beyond.”

AGI Bengaluru is dedicating a 4,180 m2 (45,000 sq ft) production space for portable grain handling equipment and features the latest manufacturing technologies including laser cutters, robotic welding, benders, formers, and advanced painting systems. It also maintains ISO certifications 9001:2008 for quality management systems, and ISO 14001:2004 for environmental management systems.

To learn more about AGI’s expansive catalogue of farm and commercial storage, handling, conditioning, and processing solutions for grain, fertilizer, seed, feed, and food industries, visit aggrowth.com.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of solutions for global food infrastructure including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JETqR2of5Vc&t=5s

Media:

Agnes Schafer, Director Public Relations

+1-816-810-0377 / Agi.Schafer@aggrowth.com