CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President of Exploration, Aoife McGrath, will present at the 2023 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek Conference in Avon, Colorado on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. Mountain Time. Additionally, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will present at Gold Forum Americas in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Mountain Time

The Precious Metals Summit Bever Creek Conference and the Gold Forum Americas Conference are invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia.

