Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s time to run free at Juicy Stakes Casino this week, because the popular online platform are putting on a freebie feast. Bets, bonuses, spins – you name it, they’ve got it.

First item on the agenda, a fantastic $100 in Free Bets. All fired up for our scorching slot, The Dragon Warriors. When we say free, we mean free – just log in and 20x $5 Free Bets will be there, ready and raring to go.

Tap to the Tangente tab, load up the game, set your wager to $5 and start spinning. You could turn your freebie into anything up to $250, and you’ve got ‘til 28th August to do it.

Next up, the opportunity to embark on the famous Blackjack Quest – and your chance to take home an extra $75. Again, head to the Tangente section, this time loading up the classic Blackjack game, then hit a string of specially selected events to bring home that bonus.

Take your seat at the table and reveal a natural blackjack, a coloured blackjack, a club-suited blackjack, and two or more blackjacks in the same game to win. The Quest goes on until 27th August.

Last and by no means least, a top-class 290 Free Spins for four of Juicy Stakes Casino’s finest games. How does it work? Simple – you deposit, you enter the bonus code, you get a bunch of spins!

So for 50 Free Spins on Grand Canyon, deposit $25+, enter HOWDY50, and they’re yours. To seal 60 more on Total Overdrive, use OVER60 with a deposit of $35 or more. Reel in 80 Free Spins for Reels of Wealth with a $40 deposit alongside WEALTH80.

Finally, top up with 100 Free Spins with a $50 deposit and code PETAL100 – that’ll get you going on Thai Blossoms. You can claim your spins between now and 30th August.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “Another month may be on the way out, but the freebies are very much on the way in, right here at Juicy Stakes Casino.

“Nearly 300 Free Spins, $100 in Free Bets, and our famous Blackjack Quest – a little bit of everything for our players to dive into this week.”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Juicy Stakes:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

Media Enquiries

Alex Spencer

Juicy Stakes

T: +1 877 833 1271