SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform, announced intelligent product capabilities that revolutionize how PMO teams drive strategic alignment and build smarter enterprise processes that scale. These advancements are made possible by Asana’s Work Graph®, the most complete, connected, and scalable network of organizational data.

PMO leaders are the backbone of how organizations run. With the explosion of data across tools, PMO teams struggle to synthesize and distill the information needed to make critical business decisions. In fact, 73% of operations executives listed becoming more operationally efficient as one of their top three challenges currently, according to research conducted by Asana’s Work Innovation Lab. New AI innovation has tremendous potential to help these leaders quickly extract actionable insights to inform their business strategy.

“The insights and decisions AI drives are only as good as the data behind them,” says Saket Srivastava, Asana CIO. “By combining the power of AI with Asana’s Work Graph®, we can transform how operations leaders ladder project execution up to business strategy. With Asana’s new expanded reporting features, enhanced automations, and robust resource management - paired with Asana Intelligence, our human-centered approach to AI that helps organizations maximize impact – enterprises can work smarter than ever.”

“Our team runs on Asana,” says Jaqueline Andre, Director, Design Operations at BentoBox. “Having a platform where we can connect a complex ecosystem of data to outcomes, augmented with the power of AI and the best of human innovation, enables us to better serve our customers, drive results, and grow our business.”

According to Gartner®, “by 2025, 80% of large organizations will adopt human-centric change planning”1, making it more critical for the PMO to have powerful and intelligent work management tools that align work to goals, improve team productivity, and scale processes efficiently. With Asana, leaders can easily identify roadblocks, make smarter decisions, and optimize workflows, enabling the entire enterprise to move forward faster.

“As a PMO function, we have a wealth of data, but sometimes it can be challenging to get the information we need to inform decision making and strategy,” says Andrea Trozak, Senior Director, Marketing PMO at Genesys. “With Asana’s latest enterprise updates, we can more easily drive clarity around our goals so teams know what to focus on, while increasing the efficiency between our cross-functional teams.”

Asana’s latest capabilities will enable PMO leaders to:

Executive reporting enhancements: Get status and a holistic view of strategic initiatives at a glance, including key metrics like budget, costs, and time with a new portfolio design. With a health check AI feature, get an instant summary of the work and where it’s off track to find an efficient path towards goals.

Get status and a holistic view of strategic initiatives at a glance, including key metrics like budget, costs, and time with a new portfolio design. With a health check AI feature, get an instant summary of the work and where it’s off track to find an efficient path towards goals. Goals standardization: Standardize goal-setting with custom goal types such as objectives or key results that are connected to the underlying work, and automate the process with templates. Drive greater consistency and accuracy in building goals, and standardize how the work is executed to achieve them with workflow bundles.

Standardize goal-setting with custom goal types such as objectives or key results that are connected to the underlying work, and automate the process with templates. Drive greater consistency and accuracy in building goals, and standardize how the work is executed to achieve them with workflow bundles. Gantt view: Plan projects with a clear visualization of task dates, durations, and dependencies, and easily spot and manage deviations from the plans over time.

Plan projects with a clear visualization of task dates, durations, and dependencies, and easily spot and manage deviations from the plans over time. Saved views: Surface the most relevant information for your team by creating multiple custom views within a project - list, board, calendar, timeline, and gantt.

Conditions and branching in rules: Save time setting up complex workflows to triage, prioritize, and approve work with conditional logic and an enhanced automations UI. Use AI to optimize these workflows as you go, with project recommendations and auto-generated custom fields from Asana’s work organizer.

Save time setting up complex workflows to triage, prioritize, and approve work with conditional logic and an enhanced automations UI. Use AI to optimize these workflows as you go, with project recommendations and auto-generated custom fields from Asana’s work organizer. Variables in rules: Dynamically pull in relevant information and people into automated workflows.

Dynamically pull in relevant information and people into automated workflows. Jira Cloud data sync: Increase real-time visibility and cross-functional collaboration between technical and non-technical enterprise teams with a bi-directional data sync integration between Jira Cloud and Asana.

Formulas: Analyze and run calculations on project data to generate actionable insights. Get timely answers and insights about your projects, such as surfacing open questions or identifying potential blockers to associated goals, with an Ask Asana anything AI feature.

Analyze and run calculations on project data to generate actionable insights. Get timely answers and insights about your projects, such as surfacing open questions or identifying potential blockers to associated goals, with an Ask Asana anything AI feature. Workload enhancements: Balance team workloads by planning and executing on resourcing decisions at all levels - tasks, subtasks, teams, and projects.

Balance team workloads by planning and executing on resourcing decisions at all levels - tasks, subtasks, teams, and projects. Deeper Google Workspace integrations: Bring planning and execution across teams together by surfacing relevant context from Asana (goals, status updates, projects, and tasks) in Google Docs, supported by smart chips. And then create powerful reports to track data and enhance productivity by turning Asana projects into Google Sheets that stay in sync.

To learn more about Asana’s new solution, join the live webinar on September 20, 2023.

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has millions of users in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

1 Source: Gartner, 2023 Strategic Roadmap for the PMO, Kevin Rose, Woojin Choi, 7 July 2023

