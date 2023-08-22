Simple Online Healthcare offers a free online NHS England prescription delivery service, an online pharmacy store, and online doctor services

During the year, the company expanded operations across UK, Germany, and Australia while near doubling headcount to 99

Simple Online is planning to launch weight care drug Wegovy in the German and UK markets, and recently launched a new weight care app called renu

GLASGOW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simple Online Healthcare, trading as Simple Online Pharmacy in the UK, has increased revenue by 56 per cent to £24.3 million in the year to 28th February 2023 (2022: £15.6m), while near doubling headcount to 99. During the year, the company expanded operations across the UK, Germany, and Australia, and is set to expand further into Europe.

Simple Online Healthcare Co-founder Addy Mohammed said: “Last year saw us significantly scale and invest across the business, in terms of geography, supply chain, technology, and our team. Overall, we are one step closer to realising our ambition to be a truly global provider of patient-centric care.”

Founded by Addy Mohammed and Karim Nassar in Glasgow in 2015, Simple Online Healthcare offers a free online NHS England prescription delivery service, an online pharmacy store, and online doctor services in the UK, Australia, and Germany.

The company has invested £1 million in next generation AI powered BD Rowa robotics, one of the first in the UK to do so. This will boost capacity and reduce unit costs for NHS dispensing.

With weight care medication being a fast-growth segment, and Simple Online Healthcare having diagnosed, prescribed and dispensed anti-obesity medication to over 130,000 patients worldwide, the company is planning to launch latest generation weight care drug Wegovy, manufactured by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, in the German and UK markets.

The company is augmenting its weight care offering with a new weight care app called renu to support patients with their entire end-to-end weight care journey. The app has launched in the UK, with plans to roll out globally. In the UK, Simple Online is one of the main providers of weight care medication, alongside Boots and LloydsPharmacy.

Former Skyscanner and TravelNest senior executive Rebecca Moore joined the business as Chief Operating Officer (COO) in 2022, and the company has a number of further senior hires in the pipeline.

During 2022, Simple Online Healthcare acquired the Kapsel and Dr Felix brands from Stark Healthcare. Now integrated into the group, Kapsel provides primary care services to patients across Germany, while Dr Felix is an online doctor clinic service serving patients UK-wide.

Rebecca Moore, Simple Online Healthcare’s COO, said: “The acquisitions have proven to be a great success, they have enabled us to extend our reach in the UK and Europe, and we’re adding strong triple-digit revenue growth in these units.”

Addy Mohammed added: “Our mission is to build the most patient-centric online healthcare service in the world, simplifying healthcare for patients everywhere. We want to make treatments more accessible and affordable, whilst giving the highest standard of care and we continue to see considerable growth prospects going forward.”

To date, Simple Online Healthcare has served over 700,000 patients across all regions and brands.

