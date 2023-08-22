Your cooperation on our crowdfunding project will be much appreciated.

Crowdfunding Campaign Period: August 18th, 2023, 10:00 AM - September 30th, 2023

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eye Net Eye Co., Ltd., marriage counseling agency in Japan, issued the following statement today.

***

Greetings,

My name is Takeda, CEO of Eye Net Eye Co., Ltd., and we are currently based in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo expanding our business in the marriage counseling field.

In order to advance our business innovation plan, we kindly request your warm support and cooperation.

We sincerely appreciate your warm support! Our "Business Innovation Plan" *1 has been approved. (Theme: Marriage consultation business including diverse values of the LGBT community. Plan period: From November, 2022 to October, 2027) Your donation will be the driving force behind fulfilling the dreams of many people. Even a small contribution is greatly appreciated. We kindly ask for your warm support.

*1 The "Business Innovation Plan" is a plan for small and medium-sized enterprises to enhance management through new business activities. It is approved by the national and prefectural governors based on the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Small Business Strengthening Act. (Please note that it does not certify the products, services, or businesses specified in the plan document.)

Overview:

"CAMPFIRE" Crowdfunding Website:

Project Name: "Bringing Boundless Love to Life ♡ Understand and Support Inclusive Matching for LGBT Community"

Duration: August 18th, 2023 (Friday), 10:00 AM - September 30th, 2023 (Saturday)

URL: https://camp-fire.jp/projects/view/673620?utm_campaign=cp_po_share_c_msg_mypage_projects_show

Given the limited opportunities for LGBTQ individuals to meet their ideal partners with the same values and their ideal sexual orientations, we aim to contribute to creating an environment where LGBT individuals can pursue relationships in their true selves, providing secure space.

Company Overview:

Company Name: Eye Net Eye Co., Ltd.

CEO: Kazutoshi Takeda

Address: Marunouchi Trust Tower Main Building 20F, 1-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0005

Established: November 2019

Business Activities: Eye Net Eye Marriage Counseling and others

Marriage Counseling Website: https://www.ineti.jp/

Corporate Website: https://www.ineti.co.jp/

Inquiries Regarding This Matter:

Eye Net Eye Co., Ltd. Marriage Counseling Customer Support

Kazutoshi Takeda

TEL: +81-3-5288-5166

Email: info@ineti.jp