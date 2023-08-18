Company's Commitment to Workplace Culture and Employee Experience Secures Top 10 Ranking in 2023 Best Workplaces Small Company Category

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kasada, the pioneers transcending bot management by countering the human minds behind automated threats, has been awarded a coveted spot on the prestigious 2023 Best Workplaces in Australia list by Great Place to Work®, a recognized authority on workplace culture. This achievement places Kasada at the forefront of companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces.

Kasada’s #9 ranking in the small company category is a testament to the company’s commitment to maintaining a workplace culture that promotes growth, innovation, and employee satisfaction.

Great Place to Work's evaluation process, which includes confidential employee feedback, benchmarked Kasada against the world's leading companies. Impressively, 100% of Kasada employees enthusiastically endorsed the company as a great place to work, significantly surpassing the average Australian company benchmark.

The survey highlighted several aspects that make Kasada a standout workplace:

Direction and Leadership: Employees praised the company's clear vision and effective leadership, fostering a sense of purpose and direction.

Employees praised the company's clear vision and effective leadership, fostering a sense of purpose and direction. Supportive Work Environment: Kasada's commitment to creating a supportive atmosphere stood out, making employees feel welcomed, valued, and part of a thriving community.

Kasada's commitment to creating a supportive atmosphere stood out, making employees feel welcomed, valued, and part of a thriving community. Employee Empowerment: The survey revealed a workforce that feels empowered, where management trusts individuals to excel without micromanagement.

The survey revealed a workforce that feels empowered, where management trusts individuals to excel without micromanagement. Innovative and Collaborative Spirit: Employees highlighted Kasada as a collaborative environment that encourages teamwork and innovation.

“Being recognised as one of the Best Workplaces is an incredible honour. At Kasada, we empower our people to be the best versions of themselves, and we are fostering an inclusive and flexible work environment where innovation and personal growth flourish. Our mission is not just about building the best technology; it's about building a company culture where everyone feels inspired and valued,” said Sam Crowther, Founder and CEO of Kasada. “As we grow, we're committed to ensuring our people have rewarding and fulfilling careers by listening to our team, valuing their input, and evolving together. It's all about the incredible individuals who make Kasada a great place to work.”

Australia’s Best Workplaces™ List is determined using The Great Place To Work For All™ methodology to evaluate. The Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey enables employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organisation’s culture by responding to 60 statements on a 5-point scale and answering two open-ended questions. Collectively, these statements describe a great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

“We congratulate the companies on this List and they are indeed Best Workplaces, as validated by the voices of their employees. In today’s talent market businesses need to put their best foot forward to showcase their great workplace culture to retain high performing employees for the years to come. Companies who have made it onto this year’s Best Workplaces list are a testament to consistently improving and maintaining their great workplace culture practices,” said Mr. Roland Wee, Managing Director of Great Place To Work Australia and New Zealand.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at https://greatplacetowork.com.au/ and on Facebook, LinkedIn & Instagram.

About Kasada

Kasada has developed a radical approach to defeating automated cyber threats based on its unmatched understanding of the human minds behind them. The Kasada platform overcomes the shortcomings of traditional bot management to provide immediate and enduring protection for web, mobile, and API channels. Its invisible, dynamic defenses provide a seamless user experience and eliminate the need for ineffective, annoying CAPTCHAs. Our team handles the bots so clients have freedom to focus on growing their businesses, not defending it. Kasada is based in New York and Sydney, with hubs in Melbourne, Boston, San Francisco, and London. For more information, please visit https://www.kasada.io and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

