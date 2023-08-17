KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched two automotive 40V N-channel power MOSFETs, “XPJR6604PB” and “XPJ1R004PB,” that use Toshiba’s new S-TOGL™ (Small Transistor Outline Gull-wing Leads) package with U-MOS IX-H process chips. Volume shipments start today.

Safety-critical applications like autonomous driving systems ensure reliability through redundant design, with the result that they integrate more devices and require more mounting space than standard systems. Accordingly, advancing size reductions in automotive equipment requires power MOSFETs that can be mounted at high current densities.

XPJR6604PB and XPJ1R004PB use Toshiba’s new S-TOGL™ package (7.0mm×8.44mm[1]) which features a post-less structure unifying the source connective part and outer leads. A multi-pin structure for the source leads decreases package resistance.

The combination of the S-TOGL™ package and Toshiba's U-MOS IX-H process achieve a significant On-resistance reduction of 11% against Toshiba's TO-220SM (W) package product[2], which has the same thermal resistance characteristics. The new package also cuts the required mounting area by approximately 55% against the TO-220SM(W) package. On top of this, the 200A drain current rating of the new package is higher than Toshiba’s similarly sized DPAK + package (6.5mm×9.5mm[1]), enabling high current flow. Overall, the S-TOGL™ package realizes high-density and compact layouts, reduces the size of automotive equipment, and contributes to high heat dissipation.

Since automotive equipment is used in extreme temperature environments, the reliability of surface mounting solder joints is a critical consideration. The S-TOGL™ package uses gull-wing leads that reduce mounting stress, improving the reliability of the solder joint.

Assuming that multiple devices will be connected in parallel for applications requiring higher-current operation, Toshiba supports grouping shipment[3] for the new products, in which the gate threshold voltage is used for grouping. This allows designs using product groups with small characteristic variation.

Toshiba will continue to expand its product line-up of power semiconductor products and contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality with more user-friendly, high-performance power devices.

Applications

Automotive equipment: inverters, semiconductor relays, load switches, motor drives, etc.

Features

New S-TOGL™ package: 7.0mm×8.44mm (typ.)

package: 7.0mm×8.44mm (typ.) Large drain current rating:

XPJR6604PB: I D =200A

XPJ1R004PB: I D =160A

AEC-Q101 qualified

IATF 16949/PPAP available [4]

Low On-resistance :

XPJR6604PB: R DS(ON) =0.53mΩ (typ.) (V GS =10V)

XPJ1R004PB: R DS(ON) =0.8mΩ (typ.) (V GS =10V)

Notes:

[1] Typical package size, including leads.

[2] TKR74F04PB housed in a TO-220SM (W) package.

[3] Toshiba can offer grouping shipment, in which the gate threshold voltage range is 0.4V for each reel. However, specifying a specific group is not possible. Please contact Toshiba sales representatives for more details.

[4] Please contact Toshiba sales representatives for more details.

Main Specifications

New Products Current Products Part number XPJR6604PB XPJ1R004PB TKR74F04PB TK1R4S04PB Polarity N-channel Series U-MOS IX-H Package Name S-TOGL™ TO-220SM(W) DPAK+ Size (mm) typ. 7.0×8.44, t=2.3 10.0×13.0, t=3.5 6.5×9.5, t=2.3 Absolute maximum ratings Drain-source voltage V DSS (V) 40 Drain current (DC) I D (A) 200 160 250 120 Drain current (pulsed) I DP (A) 600 480 750 240 Channel temperature T ch (°C) 175 Electric characteristics Drain-source On-resistance R DS(ON) (mΩ) V GS =10V max 0.66 1.0 0.74 1.35 Channel-to-case thermal impedance Z th(ch-c) (°C/W) T c =25°C max 0.4 0.67 0.4 0.83

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company's 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

