SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quectel, a global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce that its BC660K-GL module has successfully achieved certifications for Telstra and Optus networks in Australia, as well as Spark network in New Zealand. In addition, the module has obtained RCM certification for both Australia and New Zealand, further solidifying its commitment to providing reliable and compliant connectivity solutions across the region.

The BC660K-GL is a high-performance LTE Cat NB2 narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) module which offers extremely low-power consumption and supports multiple frequency bands for NB-IoT connectivity. With its certified compatibility for Telstra, Optus, and Spark networks, the module opens up new avenues for businesses seeking reliable and efficient communication solutions in the ANZ region.

The module contains an ultra-compact profile of 17.7 mm × 15.8 mm × 2.0 mm, making it an ideal choice for size-sensitive applications. In addition, because the module is designed to be compatible with Quectel's GSM/GPRS M66 module and NB-IoT BC66 module in form and size, it provides a flexible and scalable platform for migrating from GSM/GPRS to NB-IoT networks.

"We are excited to bring the BC660K-GL module to the Australian and New Zealand markets with the assurance of certifications from leading networks," said Michael Wallon, Senior Vice President, Sales, APAC, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "These certifications underscore our commitment to providing our customers with cutting-edge technology that meets the highest standards of quality and reliability."

The RCM certification, which covers both Australia and New Zealand, reflects Quectel's dedication to regulatory compliance and its ability to adhere to stringent industry standards. This certification ensures that the BC660K-GL module not only offers exceptional performance but also meets the necessary regulatory requirements for seamless integration into local networks and applications.

The BC660K-GL module's certification for prominent networks and its RCM certification mark yet another milestone in Quectel's journey to empower businesses with state-of-the-art connectivity solutions. With a strong focus on innovation, reliability, and compliance, Quectel continues to drive the evolution of wireless technology and contribute to the advancement of IoT applications across the globe.

