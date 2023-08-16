SYDNEY, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that P&N Group in Australia has engaged Informatica and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, for cloud analytics modernization, encompassing Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud’s AI-powered cloud-native services including data ingestion and orchestration, data quality and data governance on Snowflake Data Cloud for reporting, analytics and data science.

P&N Group is represented by P&N Bank in Western Australia and BCU Bank in New South Wales and south-east Queensland. The new technology partnership with Informatica and Snowflake is part of P&N Group’s digital transformation strategy that aims to deliver more personalized banking for its customers, while ensuring the protection and integrity of customer data.

The Informatica and Snowflake solution will give P&N Group greater business agility by rapidly scaling high data volumes and removing siloed data across P&N Bank and BCU Bank systems to derive meaningful insights. This will help the bank’s data science team better support customer satisfaction, retention and the overall customer experience. It will also provide the bank with more robust data management for regulatory reporting purposes.

Chris Malcom, General Manager, Data & Open Banking at P&N Group, said, “As a leading customer-owned banking group in Australia, P&N Group’s transformation program involves an investment in strategic platforms that will provide secure data environments, advanced data ingestion and offer advanced automated governance tools. Through our digital transformation partnership with Informatica and Snowflake, we are confident it will help us to be placed at the forefront of the next generation of banking.”

Richard Scott, Group Vice President for Asia Pacific at Informatica, said, “This is a partnership that we are truly excited about, especially with P&N Group’s plan to adopt our new AI-powered, cloud-native solutions to improve customer experience and regulatory compliance. We are honored to work alongside a brand that embodies technology transformation, and we look forward to supporting them throughout their data-driven-digitalization journey to bring their data to life.”

Ash Willis, Vice President, Partners and Alliances – APJ at Snowflake, said, “We look forward to partnering with Informatica to support P&N Group’s data-led digital transformation that can help drive the evolution of customer engagement in financial services.”

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC). IDMC is an end-to-end data management platform, powered by CLAIRE® AI, that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud or hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries, including 85 of the Fortune 100, rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.

Media Contact:

prteam@informatica.com