SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#circulareconomy--Sims Limited (ASX: SGM), a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy, today announced the appointment of Kathy Hirschfeld AM as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 September 2023. Ms. Hirschfeld’s appointment, which follows the retirement of Heather Ridout on 31 March 2023, will be confirmed by shareholders at the 2023 annual general meeting that is scheduled for 1 November 2023.

Ms. Hirschfeld is a chemical engineer with 20 years of experience with BP in oil refining, logistics and exploration in Australia, the United Kingdom and Turkey. She also served as a logistics officer in the Australian Army Reserve.

“I’m delighted to welcome Kathy to our Board as an Independent Director as she brings many years of invaluable director and executive experience,” said Geoff Brunsdon, the Sims Limited Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director of Sims Limited’s Board of Directors. “Kathy is highly regarded for her engineering, operational risk management, safety and corporate governance experience. Her experience leading complex projects in many of the same locations as our operations will benefit our business and our shareholders. Kathy’s appointment is aligned with Sims Limited’s purpose and strategy, and her experience will complement the Board’s existing mix of skills and experience. I welcome Kathy to the Board and look forward to working with her.”

This appointment follows the recent appointments of Philip Bainbridge on 1 September 2022 and Vicky Binns on 8 October 2021, a testimony to Sims Limited’s commitment to Board renewal.

Ms. Hirschfeld has extensive experience on ASX, NYSE, private company and government boards. She is currently the Chairperson of Powerlink Queensland, an independent non-executive director of Central Petroleum, and a board member of Spark Infrastructure RE Limited, its subsidiaries and related entities – which includes the boards of SA Power Networks and Victoria Power Networks (Powercor and CityPower). Ms. Hirschfeld previously served as a Board Member and the President of UN Women National Committee Australia and non-executive director of Energy Queensland, ToxFree Solutions, InterOil Corporation, Broadspectrum, Snowy Hydro and Queensland Urban Utilities. Additionally, she was a member of the Senate of the University of Queensland for 10 years.

Ms. Hirschfeld is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the Academy of Engineering and Technology. In 2019, she was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for significant service to engineering, women, and business.

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy that employs 4,400 employees who operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM), and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). The company’s purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives them to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments, and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

