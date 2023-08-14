Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Welcome to another week of Juicy Stakes Casino specials. And when we say special, we mean it – with three out-of-this-world offers on the go over the next seven days.

To start things off this week, a simply sensational offer – the chance to earn as much as $800 in Deposit Bonuses! Three offers, three pokies, and a load of cash up for grabs. This offer is on the go until 21st August – and here’s what you can get.

For a 100% bonus up to $100 on Catch and Release, use the bonus code CATCH100 and deposit $25 or more. To reel in an extra 200% up to $200 for Fishin’ Fortune, enter FISHIN200 and reload with $50 or more. And to grab another 200% bonus – this time up to $500 – simply deposit $50+ using MAKO500. That’ll let you sink your teeth into the razor-sharp Shark Spins.

Then we have – drum roll, please – more cash to give away! Thanks to Juicy Stakes Casino’s $2000 Blackjack Jackpot. This cool cashpot is all set to be shared by anyone who hits selected events on three top Tangente Blackjack games.

Play Blackjack 21, Double Draw and Perfect Pair, and pick up $5 for a suited blackjack, $10 for a Small Suite 21 and $25 for a Big Suite 21 – all the way up to $500 for a suited Big Suite 21. That’s an Ace, two, three, four, five and six of the same suit.

That leaves one more offer, and it’s an almighty one – the Juicy Stakes’ Betterment Campaign is back. What is it? It’s just Juicy Stakes Casino’s way of giving a little bit back. Every time you take the wheel on casino favourite Smart Roulette, you’ll get 5% of your main stake back as a Free Bet. Simple!

The Blackjack Jackpot and Betterment Campaigns run between now and 20th August.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “It’s so important for us to give something back to our players, and that’s exactly what we’re doing with Juicy Stakes Casino’s Betterment Campaign.

“Five per cent back for every play on Smart Roulette, in addition to the $800 in cash bonuses and a $2000 Blackjack Jackpot. It’s a wild week and one we can’t wait to share with our Juicy players!”

