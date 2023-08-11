GOLD COAST, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, will discuss next week at the company’s annual Insights Australia customer conference how businesses across the region can take advantage of today’s digital innovations – including SaaS and industry-focused software platforms grounded in contextual business intelligence – to adopt a data-first strategy that lets them optimise and strengthen their businesses and supply chains.

“Advanced technologies can be applied at scale to transform the way we solve some of our biggest challenges, but to get there, organisations must adopt a data-centric mindset to succeed in today’s complex business environment,” said Andy Coussins, Epicor Executive Vice President of International. “At Epicor, we are helping our customers across Australia, New Zealand, and globally turn insights into action through a strong digital foundation that gives them a competitive advantage.”

Specifically, digital innovation in the region’s manufacturing sector is of vital importance, indicated by the Australian government’s recent announcement of a new $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund aimed at bolstering advanced manufacturing capabilities in the country, and investment in critical technologies that underpin advanced manufacturing including AI and robotics.

“The target investments and incentives from the Australian government reflect the importance of digital innovation in continuing to strengthen the region’s vital role in the global economy,” Greg O’Loan, Epicor Regional Vice President of Australia and New Zealand. “We are laser focused on helping our manufacturing customers across the region leverage these advanced technologies to gain actionable insights to optimise and automate business flows and drive time-to-value.

“We are also excited to share with our aged-care customers how our latest Epicor Senior Living Solution can help streamline processes, personalise care, and control costs.”

Epicor Insights Australia 2023 brings together more than 200 customers, partners, and influencers across the region to connect, learn, and explore possibilities in using Epicor solutions to create a world of better business. For more information, please visit https://www.epicor.com/en-au/.

