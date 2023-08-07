DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Australian Battery Recycling and Manufacturing" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Explore Australia's Battery Recycling and Manufacturing Industry Driving Investment, Innovation and Best Practices as Well as Delivering a Circular Economy, Critical Minerals Security & Net Zero Emissions

Battery Recycling and Manufacturing Summit is Australia's first event dedicated to a battery circular economy showcasing Australia's industry and working on solutions so Australia is ready at scale to manage the electrification transition.

Battery recycling is the environmental solution to meeting the world's critical minerals needs and is a core pillar to the Government's plans to grow Australia into a critical minerals powerhouse, electrify transport and reduce Australia's emissions.

Up to now, the battery recycling industry has been the quiet leader of the circular economy in action through high levels of resource recovery for new batteries. The event looks at key elements to turbo charge the sector and build on Australian ingenuity and export potential.

200 senior-level executives are anticipated for an exclusive day of partnering, networking and business matching.

Join an invaluable platform to get access to the agenda covering the latest industry issues and a 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities including: Presentation Opportunities & Panel Discussions, Ministerial Luncheons, Networking Drinks, Bespoke Event Partnership & Sponsorship Options.

KEY THEMES

Critical Materials & Security of Supply

Circular Economy & Net Zero Emissions

Australian Technical & Manufacturing Innovation

Best Practices & Reducing Barriers to Business to Support Safe and Sustainable Battery Recycling

Investment Opportunities & Future Developments

TOP SPEAKERS

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, and share cutting-edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global battery market landscape.

KEYNOTE AGENDA

Learn from the best industry stakeholders, our conference agenda is packed with relevant content designed to help move your business forward in Australia.

NETWORKING

From speed networking, lunches, and 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 1 day you're assured to make the right connections.

Agenda:

Welcome to Country & Welcome to Conference

Industry Keynote Presentations

Session 1: Australia in 2030 - the Opportunity for Battery Recycling and a Circular Economy

Session 2: Challenges in Developing an Australian Battery Recycling Capability

Session 3: Showcasing Australian Emerging Battery Recycling Technologies

Networking Luncheon with Keynote Address

Session 4: Reaching Maturity in Risk-Based/outcomes Focused Regulation & the Link with Insurance and Environmental Assurance

Session 5: Australian Battery Recycling Industry Ready at Scale and Attracting Investment

ABRI Event Closure

Networking Drinks Reception

Speakers

KATHARINE HOLE

Chief Executive Officer

Association for the Battery Recycling Industry

NICHOLAS ASSEF

Founder & Principal

LCC Asia Pacific

ANDREW MACKENZIE

Director

Envirostream

LIBBY CHAPLIN

Chief Executive Officer

Battery Stewardship Council

