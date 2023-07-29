“Footsteps of Passion" on display at Barangaroo Park in Sydney pays homage to South American women’s football

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SDI Sports, a leading global sports marketing agency, is delighted to announce its involvement with the launch of CONMEBOL's highly-anticipated 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup™ fan exhibit, Footsteps of Passion. The activation, which is a tribute to women’s football in South America, debuted at Barangaroo Park in Sydney, Australia.

"We are incredibly proud of our collaboration with CONMEBOL and our contributions to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup™," said Kim Harland, President, SDI Sports. "At SDI Sports, we firmly believe in the power of women's football to inspire and empower individuals around the world. We are thrilled to launch the Footsteps of Passion exhibit, which will celebrate the rich history and extraordinary achievements of South American women in football."

SDI Sports’ team of brand and event experts partnered with SDI Enterprise’s sister company, Midnight Circus, to manage all creative, development and logistics for Footsteps of Passion. Together they produced another must-see, must experience, World Cup Fan event at Barangaroo Park.

"Footsteps of Passion will take visitors on a captivating journey through the evolution of women's football, showcasing its impact on society and its rapid growth among fans,” Claudia Cortazar, Marketing Manager, CONMEBOL. “SDI Sports is an industry leader and a trusted partner who understands the passion of football and the connection the game has with our people.

In addition to its work at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup™, SDI Sports made international headlines last year for their extensive role in managing branded activations in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup™.

Footsteps of Passion

The dynamic activation was driven by the insight that for South Americans, football is more than just a game – it's a part of them, all of them, male or female. Fans are welcomed to the space with a spectacular sculptural centrepiece that celebrates football in its most natural form – a bare foot and a ball. The stunning visual is a metaphor for football in its purest form. Fans can immerse themselves in interactive areas that test the innate elements of South American football identity such as rhythm, feel, flow and flair.

Approximately the size of a football field, Footsteps of Passion also showcases the rich heritage, inspiring stories, and groundbreaking achievements of women in South American football. This engaging and interactive exhibit will captivate visitors by highlighting the influential figures, historic moments, and cultural significance of women's football across the region.

Fans can test their reactions on the Instinto Wall, take on a rhythmic passing dance challenge at Ritmo Arcade, and light up the tournament with flare strikes at the Golazo-Meter. The exhibit allows visitors to get close to icons of the game with walls adorned with the best players in the continent and five of South America’s most legendary trophies, including the Copa America once lifted by Marta and Messi.

About SDI Sports:

SDI Sports is a strategically led, channel-agnostic, fan-centric global sports marketing agency that has the capabilities to help brands strategize, plan and develop platforms and fan touch points across numerous disciplines. The agency works with marque partners to create memorable and impactful solutions that connect to the passion, bonds and hope of sports fans, constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in sports. SDI Sports is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in the U.S. and the Middle East. SDI Sports is a subsidiary of its parent company, SDIMktg.

Greg McIsaac

greg@junctioncommunications.com