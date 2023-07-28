Civeo Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
Second Quarter Highlights include:
- Reported second quarter revenues of $178.8 million, net income of $4.5 million and operating cash flow of $19.4 million;
- Delivered second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $31.6 million and free cash flow of $12.9 million;
- Recorded highest quarterly occupancy in Civeo’s Australian owned-villages since 2014; and
- Reduced debt and continued to return capital to shareholders through the share repurchase program.
HOUSTON & CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
“In the second quarter of 2023, we delivered financial results in line with our expectations while continuing to operate safely and effectively. We generated solid free cash flow in the quarter which was used to repurchase approximately 212,000 Civeo shares and pay down $6.5 million in debt. The second quarter’s results demonstrate the value of our diversified revenue drivers and were notable for the significant year-over-year growth in our Australian segment, driven by a 33% increase in integrated services revenue related to new contracts as well as a 14% increase in Australian owned-village revenue. This quarter’s Australian village occupancy marks the highest level we’ve experienced since 2014. The improvement in Australia in the quarter was offset by lower LNG-related Canadian lodge occupancy and mobile camp activity,” said Bradley J. Dodson, Civeo's President and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Dodson concluded, “As we highlighted on the first quarter earnings conference call, our two strategic priorities for the remainder of 2023 were mitigating inflationary pressures in our Western Australian integrated services business and evaluating commercial alternatives for our Canadian McClelland Lake lodge assets. I'm happy to report that during the second quarter we made progress on both. We will provide additional updates regarding these developments on our earnings conference call later today.”
Second Quarter 2023 Results
In the second quarter of 2023, Civeo generated revenues of $178.8 million and reported net income of $4.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. During the second quarter of 2023, Civeo produced operating cash flow of $19.4 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $31.6 million and free cash flow of $12.9 million.
By comparison, in the second quarter of 2022, Civeo generated revenues of $185.0 million and reported net income of $9.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share. During the second quarter of 2022, Civeo produced operating cash flow of $21.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million and free cash flow of $17.6 million.
The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by lower Canadian LNG-related lodge occupancy and mobile camp activity, partially offset by increased billed rooms at the Australian Bowen Basin villages.
Business Segment Results
(Unless otherwise noted, the following discussion compares the quarterly results for the second quarter of 2023 to the results for the second quarter of 2022.)
Canada
During the second quarter of 2023, the Canadian segment generated revenues of $95.5 million, operating income of $3.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $19.8 million, compared to revenues of $109.0 million, operating income of $11.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $28.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Results from the second quarter of 2023 reflect the impact of a weakened Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, which decreased revenues and Adjusted EBITDA by $5.1 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
On a constant currency basis, the Canadian segment experienced an 8% period-over-period decrease in revenues largely related to Canadian mobile camp activity winding down as well as a 6% year-over-year decrease in Canadian lodge billed rooms. Adjusted EBITDA for the Canadian segment decreased 27% due to the aforementioned dynamics as well as inflationary pressures across the business.
Australia
During the second quarter of 2023, the Australian segment generated revenues of $82.5 million, operating income of $9.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $19.6 million, compared to revenues of $67.8 million, operating income of $5.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Results from the second quarter of 2023 reflect the impact of a weakened Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, which decreased revenues and Adjusted EBITDA by $5.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively.
On a constant currency basis, the Australian segment experienced a 30% period-over-period increase in revenues primarily driven by increased integrated services revenue related to new contracts as well as a 16% year-over-year increase in village billed rooms. Adjusted EBITDA for the Australian segment increased 35% due the aforementioned dynamics, partially offset by a weakened Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar.
Financial Condition
As of June 30, 2023, Civeo had total liquidity of approximately $89.0 million, consisting of $77.6 million available under its revolving credit facilities and $11.4 million of cash on hand.
Civeo’s total debt outstanding on June 30, 2023 was $136.1 million, a $6.5 million decrease since March 31, 2023.
Civeo reported a net leverage ratio of 1.2x as of June 30, 2023.
During the second quarter of 2023, Civeo invested $6.9 million in capital expenditures compared to $5.1 million invested during the second quarter of 2022. Capital expenditures in both periods were predominantly related to maintenance spending on the Company’s lodges and villages.
In the second quarter of 2023, Civeo repurchased approximately 212,000 shares through its share repurchase program for a total of approximately $4.2 million.
Full Year 2023 Guidance
For the full year of 2023, Civeo is increasing the lower end of its previously provided revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges. The revised revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges are $640 million to $650 million and $90 million to $95 million, respectively. The Company is decreasing full year 2023 capital expenditure guidance to a range of $35 million to $40 million. The $10 million decrease in capital expenditure guidance is entirely driven by downward revisions to the scope of the customer-funded infrastructure upgrades to three Australian villages announced last quarter. As these upgrades will be fully funded by the customer upfront, this change will not impact our 2023 free cash flow guidance.
Conference Call
Civeo will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Civeo's website at www.civeo.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing (877) 423-9813 in the United States or (201) 689-8573 internationally and using the conference ID 13740254#. A replay will be available after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally and using the conference ID 13740254#.
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 26 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 28,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements herein, including the statements regarding Civeo’s future plans and outlook, strategic priorities, guidance, current trends and liquidity needs, are based on then current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the accommodations industry, risks associated with the level of supply and demand for oil, coal, iron ore and other minerals, including the level of activity, spending and developments in the Canadian oil sands, the level of demand for coal and other natural resources from, and investments and opportunities in, Australia, and fluctuations or sharp declines in the current and future prices of oil, natural gas, coal, iron ore and other minerals, risks associated with failure by our customers to reach positive final investment decisions on, or otherwise not complete, projects with respect to which we have been awarded contracts, which may cause those customers to terminate or postpone contracts, risks associated with currency exchange rates, risks associated with inflation and volatility in the banking sector, risks associated with the company’s ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with labor shortages, risks associated with the development of new projects, including whether such projects will continue in the future, risks associated with the trading price of the company’s common shares, availability and cost of capital, risks associated with general global economic conditions, inflation, global weather conditions, natural disasters, global health concerns, and security threats and changes to government and environmental regulations, including climate change, and other factors discussed in the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of Civeo’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other reports the company may file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each forward-looking statement contained herein speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Civeo expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt, bank-adjusted EBITDA and net leverage ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” below for definitions and additional information concerning non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information presented in this press release to the most directly comparable financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial information supplements and should be read together with, and is not an alternative or substitute for, the Company’s financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures.
- Financial Schedules Follow -
CIVEO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
$
178,843
$
184,954
$
346,434
$
350,632
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales and services
131,425
130,053
264,939
255,896
Selling, general and administrative expenses
16,459
17,682
32,649
32,895
Depreciation and amortization expense
20,701
23,083
42,363
43,210
Other operating expense (income)
86
(106
)
215
152
168,671
170,712
340,166
332,153
Operating income
10,172
14,242
6,268
18,479
Interest expense
(3,604
)
(2,608
)
(7,260
)
(5,076
)
Interest income
50
2
82
2
Other income
427
415
2,877
2,111
Income before income taxes
7,045
12,051
1,967
15,516
Income tax expense
(2,878
)
(1,821
)
(4,111
)
(3,378
)
Net income (loss)
4,167
10,230
(2,144
)
12,138
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(296
)
662
(254
)
1,160
Net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation
4,463
9,568
(1,890
)
10,978
Less: Dividends attributable to Class A preferred shares
—
490
—
977
Net income (loss) attributable to Civeo common shareholders
$
4,463
$
9,078
$
(1,890
)
$
10,001
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Civeo Corporation common shareholders:
Basic
$
0.30
$
0.55
$
(0.13
)
$
0.60
Diluted
$
0.30
$
0.54
$
(0.13
)
$
0.60
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
14,970
14,148
15,064
14,122
Diluted
15,000
14,275
15,064
14,271
CIVEO CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(UNAUDITED)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,421
$
7,954
Accounts receivable, net
140,090
119,755
Inventories
7,171
6,907
Assets held for sale
8,204
8,653
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,992
10,280
Total current assets
175,878
153,549
Property, plant and equipment, net
275,561
301,890
Goodwill, net
7,522
7,672
Other intangible assets, net
80,635
81,747
Operating lease right-of-use assets
14,023
15,722
Other noncurrent assets
5,343
5,604
Total assets
$
558,962
$
566,184
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
47,763
$
51,087
Accrued liabilities
27,524
39,211
Income taxes
100
178
Current portion of long-term debt
14,664
28,448
Deferred revenue
3,097
991
Other current liabilities
9,534
8,342
Total current liabilities
102,682
128,257
Long-term debt
120,999
102,505
Deferred income taxes
8,628
4,778
Operating lease liabilities
11,446
12,771
Other noncurrent liabilities
19,874
14,172
Total liabilities
263,629
262,483
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,626,556
1,624,512
Accumulated deficit
(939,983
)
(930,123
)
Treasury stock
(9,063
)
(9,063
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(385,350
)
(385,187
)
Total Civeo Corporation shareholders' equity
292,160
300,139
Noncontrolling interest
3,173
3,562
Total shareholders' equity
295,333
303,701
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
558,962
$
566,184
CIVEO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(2,144
)
$
12,138
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
42,363
43,210
Deferred income tax expense
3,985
3,256
Non-cash compensation charge
2,044
1,974
Gains on disposals of assets
(2,445
)
(1,895
)
Provision for credit losses, net of recoveries
(65
)
(24
)
Other, net
1,242
1,544
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(19,669
)
(23,119
)
Inventories
(297
)
(1,180
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(14,713
)
(6,713
)
Taxes payable
(78
)
(99
)
Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities, net
9,538
(5,461
)
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
19,761
23,631
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(11,717
)
(8,647
)
Proceeds from dispositions of property, plant and equipment
2,719
3,302
Other, net
—
190
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(8,998
)
(5,155
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Term loan repayments
(14,942
)
(15,763
)
Revolving credit borrowings (repayments), net
15,993
(2,576
)
Repurchases of common shares
(7,970
)
(542
)
Taxes paid on vested shares
—
(1,013
)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(6,919
)
(19,894
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(377
)
(82
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
3,467
(1,500
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
7,954
6,282
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
11,421
$
4,782
CIVEO CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
Canada
$
95,470
$
109,023
$
184,923
$
204,975
Australia
82,544
67,820
159,533
131,349
Other (2)
829
8,111
1,978
14,308
Total revenues
$
178,843
$
184,954
$
346,434
$
350,632
EBITDA (1)
Canada
$
19,818
$
28,659
$
31,829
$
45,878
Australia
19,606
15,537
33,815
30,974
Corporate, other and eliminations (2)
(7,828
)
(7,118
)
(13,882
)
(14,212
)
Total EBITDA
$
31,596
$
37,078
$
51,762
$
62,640
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
Canada
$
19,818
$
28,659
$
31,829
$
45,878
Australia
19,606
15,537
33,815
30,974
Corporate, other and eliminations (2)
(7,828
)
(7,118
)
(13,882
)
(14,212
)
Total adjusted EBITDA
$
31,596
$
37,078
$
51,762
$
62,640
Operating income (loss)
Canada
$
3,177
$
11,197
$
(1,325
)
$
15,235
Australia
9,176
5,452
14,073
11,587
Corporate, other and eliminations (2)
(2,181
)
(2,407
)
(6,480
)
(8,343
)
Total operating income
$
10,172
$
14,242
$
6,268
$
18,479
(1) Please see Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.
(2) Prior to the first quarter of 2023, we presented the U.S. operating segment as a separate reportable segment. Our operating segment in the U.S. no longer meets the reportable segment quantitative thresholds, and is included within the Other and Corporate, other and eliminations categories. Prior periods have been adjusted.
CIVEO CORPORATION
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
EBITDA (1)
$
31,596
$
37,078
$
51,762
$
62,640
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
31,596
$
37,078
$
51,762
$
62,640
Free Cash Flow (2)
$
12,912
$
17,561
$
10,763
$
18,286
Net Leverage Ratio (3)
1.2x
(1)
The term EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The term Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain other unusual or non-operating items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental disclosures because its management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provide investors a helpful measure for comparing Civeo's operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. Civeo uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
Net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation
$
4,463
$
9,568
$
(1,890
)
$
10,978
$
(8,871
)
Income tax expense
2,878
1,821
4,111
3,378
5,135
Depreciation and amortization
20,701
23,083
42,363
43,210
86,367
Interest income
(50
)
(2
)
(82
)
(2
)
(119
)
Interest expense
3,604
2,608
7,260
5,076
13,658
EBITDA
$
31,596
$
37,078
$
51,762
$
62,640
$
96,170
Adjustments to EBITDA
Impairment of long-lived assets (a)
—
—
—
—
5,721
Adjusted EBITDA
$
31,596
$
37,078
$
51,762
$
62,640
$
101,891
(a)
Relates to asset impairments in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we recorded a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of long-lived assets in our Australian segment of $3.8 million and a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of long-lived assets in the U.S. of $1.9 million.
(2)
The term Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from asset sales. Free Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included Free Cash Flow as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information regarding the cash flow generating ability of its business relative to its capital expenditure and debt service obligations. Civeo uses Free Cash Flow to compare and to understand, manage, make operating decisions and evaluate Civeo's business.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities
$
19,403
$
21,678
$
19,761
$
23,631
Capital expenditures
(6,945
)
(5,055
)
(11,717
)
(8,647
)
Proceeds from dispositions of property, plant and equipment
454
938
2,719
3,302
Free Cash Flow
$
12,912
$
17,561
$
10,763
$
18,286
(3)
The term net leverage ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net debt divided by bank-adjusted EBITDA. Net debt, bank-adjusted EBITDA and net leverage ratio are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for total debt, net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, net debt, bank-adjusted EBITDA and net leverage ratio may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included net debt, bank-adjusted EBITDA and net leverage ratio as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that this data provides useful information regarding the level of the Company’s indebtedness and its ability to service debt. Additionally, per Civeo’s credit agreement, the Company is required to maintain a net leverage ratio below 3.0x every quarter to remain in compliance with the credit agreement.
