New community program provides exceptional user experience, bringing industry experts together to address generative integration and automation challenges and opportunities

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today introduced Integration Nation, a new community program designed to bring together customers, employees and industry experts alike. The new SnapLogic community now connects members to other community-based programs to even better address generative integration and automation challenges, recognize leading customer and partner use cases, highlight individual champions and supporters, and celebrate members’ personal growth.

“SnapLogic’s Integration Nation community offers a crisp, elegant look into the future of community-based programs and collaboration,” said Bojan Velevski, Technical Consultant at IWConnect. “Our industry has the opportunity to move away from a classic ‘community.’ This new platform offers all the resources, tools and services that I need in one place to be engaged and grow within my profession.”

Available today, the Integration Nation community platform offers members new features, including:

Improved navigation: Based on customer, user and prospect feedback, SnapLogic has improved the navigation of its community platform, including a revamp to its content structure, making it more intuitive and user-friendly.

Based on customer, user and prospect feedback, SnapLogic has improved the navigation of its community platform, including a revamp to its content structure, making it more intuitive and user-friendly. Expanded discussion areas: Engaging discussions are the cornerstone of a thriving community. While SnapLogic continues to support peer-to-peer product discussions, the company has introduced new discussion areas dedicated to thought leadership integration topics and business use case solutions. To broaden these discussions, SnapLogic will now open these forums to anyone interested in joining Integration Nation.

Engaging discussions are the cornerstone of a thriving community. While SnapLogic continues to support peer-to-peer product discussions, the company has introduced new discussion areas dedicated to thought leadership integration topics and business use case solutions. To broaden these discussions, SnapLogic will now open these forums to anyone interested in joining Integration Nation. New architecture center: The SnapLogic Enterprise Architecture team has created many resources to help members build the best integration solutions for their business needs. In the Architecture Center, members will find videos, technical white papers and other educational assets.

The SnapLogic Enterprise Architecture team has created many resources to help members build the best integration solutions for their business needs. In the Architecture Center, members will find videos, technical white papers and other educational assets. Enhanced events area: The new platform makes staying informed about events and opportunities to engage with the SnapLogic team easier. With the ability to filter by region or virtual events, members can find events that meet their needs and interests.

“Cultivating a strong collaborative culture is critical to building a transformative business, no matter which industry you are in,” said Dayle Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at SnapLogic. “We’ve always been committed to providing first-class user experience, and we're excited to launch Integration Nation to empower professional growth, development and learning among our peers. We look forward to seeing members connect, share their knowledge and experiences, and engage with other professionals to further break down the barriers of integration and automation challenges.”

Access and Availability

Available today, existing members will have instant access to the new platform, where they can easily find updated community content and support.

For new members interested in joining Integration Nation, please visit community.snaplogic.com.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in generative integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier.

Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

Join the generative integration movement at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Amy McDowell

Offleash PR for SnapLogic

snaplogic@offleashpr.com