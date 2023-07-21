Strong financial performance underscores the demand for prioritization and productivity improvements across digitalization initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planview, the leading platform for digital connected work from portfolio planning to delivery, announced today record annual recurring revenue (ARR) and bookings in Q2, continuing strong momentum and growth in 2023. ACV Bookings for Q2 and the first half of the year were at a record high approaching 30% growth year-over-year (YoY), driven by both new customer additions and customer expansions across financial services, automotive, and healthcare. At the close of H1 2023, Planview is outpacing its forecasts on several key measures, including bookings, retention, and ARR this year. These results are driven by significant demand from customers who require data-driven insights to effectively prioritize initiatives, allocate capital and utilize resources across digital transformation efforts.

“The macroenvironment continues to pose challenges for digital transformation efforts in companies around the world. Organizations are faced with inflation, changing customer expectations, and more conservative budgets,” said Razat Gaurav, CEO at Planview. “At the same time, they must continue to drive forward transformation initiatives to adapt and achieve key business outcomes. Planview’s connected solution is uniquely positioned to give leaders and organizations the data-driven alignment, transparency, and visibility to make critical prioritization decisions, enabling companies to increase productivity, improve time-to-market, and de-risk strategic bets.”

H1 2023 Highlights

Strong ACV bookings growth for the first half of 2023, approaching 30% growth YoY

Significant improvements to Retention through first half of 2023, +100bps improvement to Net Retention YoY

Recurring Revenue grew 13% during the first half of 2023 YoY

Added over 126 net new customers

Grew total active users for University of Planview by 29% quarter-over-quarter

Strong New Logo and Customer Momentum

Planview’s outperformance and profitable growth has been driven by new customer wins and expansions. New and notable customers who partnered or significantly expanded their footprint with Planview include AT&T, Axcelis Technologies, Bausch + Lomb, Baylor Scott & White Health, CellCarta, ChristianaCare, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Corewell Health, Ecopetrol Group, Foodstuffs, Ford Motor Company, Inland Empire Health Plan, LandSure Systems, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, New York Life Insurance Company, Omnicell, OneSavings Bank, PagoNxt, Pladis Global, Schaeffler Group, Schwab, Sherwin-Williams, Sun Life Financial, Transport for NSW, Tronox Holdings, Vanguard Group, Vonage, and Voya.

Industry Leadership & Product Innovation

Key milestones that support continued customer success and the company's strong growth:

Showcased new Generative AI based assistant at the Reuters Momentum AI Summit.

Released the landmark 2023 Project to Product State of the Industry Report, which revealed that 40% of Digital Innovation work is being wasted today.

Recognized for the second consecutive year as a leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Strategic Portfolio Management. The company was positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision.

Expanded its global footprint with growing teams in North America, EMEA, Israel and India, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, R&D, Premium Support, Managed Services, InfoSec, and Partners/Strategic Alliances.

Increased its global partner ecosystem with the additions of UiPath and NTT Data, focused on delivering Value Stream Management capabilities.

Dramatically expanded its partnership with AWS, including achievement of AWS ISV Accelerate Program membership and the launch of five Planview solutions in the AWS Marketplace.

Increased in monthly active users by 15% YoY for leading products.

Planview is continuing to invest heavily in product innovation, customer success and go-to-market, building a foundation for continued customer satisfaction and growth in 2023 and beyond.

About Planview

Planview has one mission: to build the future of connected work, from ideas to impact. Planview helps organizations accelerate the achievement of what matters most, supporting our customers from need to speed, from passion to progress, and from overhead to optimization. Our connected platform of solutions underpins the business and digital transformations of more than 4,500 customers globally, including 59 of the Fortune 100. Planview empowers enterprises to improve time-to-market and predictability, increase efficiency to unlock capacity, and ensure their most strategic initiatives deliver the desired business outcomes. Learn more about our portfolio at planview.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Relations for Planview

Natalie Reina

Director of Corp Comms

956-878-9176

natalie.reina@planview.com