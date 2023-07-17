James Hardie Industries To Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on 8 August 2023
CHICAGO & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX) will announce financial results, for its first quarter ended 30 June 2023, on the ASX before market on Tuesday, 8 August 2023.
The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30am Australian Eastern Time (AET).
For those in North America the conference call will commence at 6:30pm Eastern Time (ET), Monday 7 August.
Teleconference Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10032004-gh81q3.html
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fj9mx3qd
Once registered, participants will receive a calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.
A replay of the call will be accessible shortly after the call and will be available at;
https://ir.jameshardie.com.au/financial-information/financial-results
This media release has been authorized by Mr. Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Officer.
James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at 1st Floor, Block A, One Park Place, Upper Hatch Street, Dublin 2, D02 FD79, Ireland
Contacts
Investor/Media/Analyst Enquiries:
James Brennan-Chong
Director of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Email: media@jameshardie.com.au
- ✔️ Unlock the full content of International Business Times UK for free
offer available for a limited time only
- ✔️ Easily manage your Newsletters subscriptions and save your favourite articles
- ✔️ No payment method required
-
A fuel finder scheme could help drivers find the cheapest fuel along Britain's motorways
-
Government offers pay rises to millions of UK public sector workers
-
Russian Spy Chief And CIA Head Discuss Ukraine Crisis
-
Putin Admits Ukraine's Possible NATO Membership Poses 'Threats To Russia'
-
Record number of students apply for computing courses amid rise of AI