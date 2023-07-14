Reader interest above 93% of published research articles over the past year

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that a peer reviewed scientific article published by the Company and its research partners reached 3,000 reads on July 6, 2023, according to ResearchGate. The achievement demonstrates reader interest above 93% of published research articles over the past year, “therefore, this shows exceptional interest in our work and bodes well for our future, both clinical and academic,” according to Dr Julian Kenyon, MD, MB, ChB, Propanc’s Chief Scientific Officer.

The article, published in the peer reviewed journal, Scientific Reports, is entitled, “A formulation of pancreatic proenzymes provides potent anti-tumor efficacy: A pilot study focused on pancreatic and ovarian cancer.” From the publishers of Nature, it is an online, open access journal, which publishes primary research from all areas of the natural and clinical sciences. Published data from the Company's R&D program were conducted with Universities of Jaén and Granada and University Hospital, Spain, vivoPharm Pty Ltd, Australia, and the Dove Clinic for Integrated Medicine, UK. Highlights include the anti-angiogenic (anti blood vessel formation) effects of the Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, by using fibrous capsule formation assays, as well as cell invasion and wound healing assays, along with analysis of epithelial to mesenchymal transition (EMT) markers performed on human cancer cells treated with PRP. The EMT is a mechanism by which cancerous cells become motile and invasive, as well as immortal, thus seeding new tumors. It is fundamental to how cancerous cells become “stem cell” like, causing tumors to spread. Spreading cancer, called, “metastatic cancer,” is the main cause of patient death for sufferers.

Of note in the publication is the evaluation of clinical efficacy of a suppository formulation of pancreatic proenzymes in the context of a UK Pharmaceutical Specials Scheme, led by Dr Kenyon, where 19 from 46 patients (41.3%) with late-stage cancers, most suffering from metastases, had a survival time significantly longer than the expected life span. For the whole set of cancer types, a mean survival of 9.0 months was significantly higher than their mean life expectancy, 5.6 months, in a one-way ANOVA (analysis of variance) test (alpha = 0.05, P less than 0.05).

For pancreatic cancer in the US, almost 50,000 new cases were estimated, which resulted in more than 40,000 deaths, in 2020, according to the National Cancer Institute. This means a 20% survival rate for diagnosed patients. The world market for pancreatic cancer drugs is projected to grow to $4.2 billion by the year 2025, according to Grandview Research.

For ovarian cancer in the US, 19,880 new cancer cases (2015 – 2019) and 12,810 related deaths (2016 – 2020) were estimated, according to the National Cancer Institute. The disease typically presents at late stage when the 5-year relative survival rate is only 29%. The global market for ovarian cancer drugs expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2029, according to iHealthcareAnalyst.

“Since the launch of targeted and immuno-oncology drugs, patients are keenly aware of emerging less toxic and better treatments compared to standard treatment options, which can prolong life, but not at the expense of great toxicity,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, BAS, MEI, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our technology, using proenzymes to stop the spread of cancer by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells, is well positioned to become an addition to the treatment process for patients suffering from advanced solid tumors. We have published scientific and clinical data in peer reviewed journals providing evidence that PRP can become an effective tool in the fight against cancer. It is wonderful to know that many readers are interested to learn more about our technology. Our selected target therapeutic indications, pancreatic and ovarian cancers, are projected to reach a combined global market of more than $18 Billion before the end of the decade.”

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas, administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include pancreatic, ovarian, kidney, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine, and skin cancers. Orphan Drug Designation status of PRP has been granted from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

To view the Company’s “Mechanism of Action” video on its anti-cancer lead product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the planned studies and market projections described above and the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary business partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

