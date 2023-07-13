The innovative smart parking signage leverages E Ink’s latest color ePaper technology to optimize curbside management and enhance road safety

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced the first installation of E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor smart transit signage in Sydney, Australia. The project features twelve (12) smart transportation signs that are equipped with solar-power panels, enabling a zero-emission digital display that optimizes curbside management for the greater Sydney community.

The installation, led by Mercury Innovations, marks the first deployment of E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor since its launch in April and features 13.3” electrophoretic displays (EPD) outfitted with solar panels.

“This deployment marks another major step in our ongoing partnership with E Ink,” said Enrique Esquivel, Design Director at Mercury Innovation. “Our years of experience in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and extensive networks across the transportation industry, coupled with E Ink’s leading ePaper displays, has enabled us to deliver significant road safety improvements, where drivers, riders and road authorities can respond dynamically to real-time changes.”

E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor is based on print-color ePaper technology and utilizes an RGB color filter array on black and white electronic paper film to create a warm and colorful display. E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor’s operating temperature range is between -15°C to 65°C, which allows it to operate in extremely cold or hot areas without the need for expensive, high-energy-consuming heating or cooling devices, reducing additional power consumption. E Ink Kaleido 3’s reflective nature means that the brighter the sun, the better the image looks, and a simple frontlight provides light for night viewing. Mercury Innovations has integrated the 13.3” panels with their housing, software and solar infrastructure to deploy Intelligent Transportation Systems and digital signage into smart cities, helping optimize everything from curbside management to real-time transit information. Since the company’s first installment in 2013, Mercury Innovations’ digital signage network encompasses over 400 displays.

“As energy costs come at a premium, ePaper products, like E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor, are gaining momentum,” said Timothy O'Malley, AVP US RBU at E Ink Corporation.” Kaleido 3 Outdoor was developed to meet customer’s needs for more sustainable signage that can function in a variety of weather conditions for smart transit and Digital-Out-Of-Home advertising.”

With the trend towards ESG sustainable development, digital transformation places more emphasis on low-carbon and energy-saving characteristics. ePaper has the features of sunlight readability, low power consumption, and compatibility with solar power systems, making it suitable as an environmentally friendly outdoor ePaper signage. E Ink compared the impact of 32-inch paper advertisements, LCD screens, and ePaper screens on carbon emissions for outdoor digital signage. If 100,000 ePaper signage operate for 20 hours a day, update their ads twenty times per hour, and last for five years, the use of ePaper signage is estimated to reduce CO2 emissions by 500,000 tons compared to LCD signage. Compared to traditional paper posters that are printed once and disposed of, the use of ePaper signage can reduce CO2 emissions by about 21 million tons.

Beyond the sustainable benefits of E Ink’s product, the company is bolstering sustainability initiatives by joining international organizations committed to carbon reduction, with the end goal of achieving RE100 by 2030 and Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040.



E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink’s electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink is a member of the Climate Pledge, has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and has been listed as one of the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders by the Financial Times, Nikkei and Statista in 2022. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

