DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “GRC”) announced today, in response to unusual market activity, and after speaking with its officers, directors, and other relevant persons, that it is unaware of the reason behind recent stock price volatility. The Company confirms that there is no material corporate development relating to its business and affairs that has not been previously announced.

“Gold Resource Corporation remains committed to continuous improvement at our core Don David Gold Mine and to delivering long-term value to our shareholders,” stated Allen Palmiere, the Company’s CEO and President. “We are focused on executing on our strategic initiatives. It is not our normal policy to comment on any volatility in our stock price; however, given the magnitude of the recent decline, we wanted to take this opportunity to provide clarity and address market concerns and we thank our shareholders for their continued support.”

