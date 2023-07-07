Industry veteran joins Cyara to drive business as the company scales and the CX assurance market continues to expand

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyara, the creator and leader of the Customer Experience (CX) Assurance category, today announced the appointment of Bryan Mobley as the Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. In this strategic role, Mobley will spearhead the growth of Cyara's partner program, foster strong relationships with key partners and lead initiatives that deliver business value to enterprises worldwide.

Mobley brings over 25 years of experience in telecommunications, technology and customer experience management, with a strong background in partners and alliances at reputable organizations like Cisco Systems, Alcatel Lucent and Sprinklr. During his tenure at Sprinklr, Mobley led a global team that achieved an impressive 30% year-over-year growth in alliance contributions. His extensive experience also includes managing the global partner program at Alcatel Lucent and holding various roles at Cisco Systems, focusing on direct sales and telecommunications clients such as AT&T and Time Warner Cable.

“Cyara continues to gain more momentum every year and I am looking forward to driving channel revenue and expanding the reach and benefits of Cyara’s solutions to key partnerships,” said Mobley. “In this rapidly evolving CX industry, it’s crucial to include Cyara's offerings in every CX transformation endeavor, and Cyara is fully dedicated to achieving this goal with its partners. The strong relationships Cyara has cultivated over time have enabled the company to collaborate with renowned organizations, opening up new horizons for growth and success.”

Mobley's expertise in managing global partner programs and his ability to cultivate strong relationships will be instrumental in expanding Cyara's global presence and delivering enhanced CX solutions to enterprises. His primary focus will be on developing and executing strategies that foster sustainable growth, establish joint go-to-market plans and extract greater value from Cyara's entire customer experience technology ecosystem. As VP of Global Channels, other key responsibilities include:

Top Line Growth through Partners: Collaborating with partners to identify and penetrate new market opportunities through joint strategies and activities, lowering Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC). Partner Relationship Management: Acting as the main point of contact, fostering strong relationships, addressing challenges, and establishing performance metrics. Partner Training and Enablement: Introducing comprehensive programs to equip partners with knowledge and resources for effective promotion and support of Cyara's products. Partner Program Development: Developing a world class partner program that encourages Cyara and its partners to jointly drive Cyara’s Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth. Performance Tracking: Establishing metrics and reporting mechanisms to track partner and program performance, utilizing data analytics for improvement and data-driven decision-making.

"We welcome Bryan Mobley to Cyara as our newest executive team member,” Alok Kulkarni, CEO and Co-founder of Cyara. “Bryan's extensive expertise in growing and scaling the Channels and Alliances program in high-growth organizations, coupled with his exceptional leadership abilities, make him an invaluable addition to Cyara. Under his leadership, Cyara will grow our world-class channel sales teams and drive value through our partnerships.”

