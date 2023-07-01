DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Australia Wealth Management - High Net Worth Investors, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report sizes the opportunity within Australia's wealth market and analyzes the investment preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of its HNW investors. The report is based on the publisher's proprietary Global Wealth Managers Survey.

Australia's HNW market is dominated by older professional males. HNW investors have mainly sourced their wealth from earned income, while entrepreneurial income and inheritance form smaller yet growing sources.

Discretionary mandates have the highest demand, yet offering a multi-service proposition underpinned by a proven ability to demonstrate returns will be key to tapping into demand. A growing appetite for discretionary mandates and alternative investments provide arguably the most significant growth opportunities for wealth managers in the foreseeable future.

Scope

Expats constitute 20.9% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements

Robo-advice accounts for 12% of the Australian HNW portfolio

Equities, bonds, and cash and near-cash investments dominate the Australian HNW asset portfolio

Reasons to Buy

Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth

Enhance your marketing strategies and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors' asset management style preferences

Tailor your investment product portfolio to match current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.

Key Topics Covered:

Demographics

Expats

Investment Style Preferences

Asset Allocation Preferences

Offshore Investment Preferences

Products and Services

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Westpac

Boosting Female Founders

NAB

Wealthmed

Raiz

Syfe

FactSet

Stockspot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h307w1

Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900