Guidewire BillingCenter and InsuranceNow recognized with highest recognition for Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GWRE #BillingCenter--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that BillingCenter has been named a “Luminary” in all four editions of Celent’s 2023 Property Casualty Billing Systems report. InsuranceNow was also named a “Luminary” in the 2023 North America Edition report. The “Luminary” designation is the highest distinction possible.

BillingCenter and InsuranceNow were each distinguished as a “Luminary” in Celent’s Technical Capability Matrix in the North America Edition report, acknowledging their sophistication and breadth of technology and functionality compared to the other 26 systems profiled. BillingCenter was also named a “Luminary” in the EMEA Edition compared to 18 other systems, Latin America Edition compared to 13 other systems, and Asia-Pacific Edition compared to 13 other systems.

“Congratulations to Guidewire for being recognized as a Luminary in all four editions of the 2023 Property Casualty Billing Systems report. Not only does the designation celebrate the most advanced technology in the billing space, but it also recognizes the solutions with the most expansive functionality,” said Karlyn Carnahan, Head of Insurance, North America, Celent and coauthor of the report. “The billing function continues to transition from its traditional role as the most ‘back office’ of back office processes to a key component of delivering a great customer experience. Guidewire’s billing solutions are enabling insurers to do just that.”

“Billing provides insurers with the opportunity to provide convenience and a high quality of service to customers and agents,” said Brian Desmond, Chief Marketing Officer, Guidewire. “I’d like to thank the Celent team for this recognition, and especially thank our customers for their accomplishments and the role they play in ensuring we continually improve our products.”

Earlier this year, PolicyCenter was also recognized as a “Luminary” in both the North America Edition and EMEA Edition of Celent’s 2023 Policy Administration Systems: P&C Insurance report.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

