BOSTON & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that Dimitry Zilberud has been appointed to the additional role of Senior Vice President, Head of Marine, Retail U.S. He is also Head of Marine, Australasia, at BHSI.

“The marine market in the U.S. represents a significant opportunity for profitable growth for BHSI,” said Cathy Miller, Head of Property, U.S. and Canada, BHSI. “To recognize the broader opportunity in the marine market in the U.S., going forward we will focus the business separately on the wholesale broker and retail broker channels. Kristen Hunter and her team will continue with their current focus on the wholesale broker channel. The retail broker channel will be developed and led by Dimitry Zilberud. I am excited to work with Dimitry and Kristen as we broaden our marine relationships in the U.S.”

Dimitry has more than 25 years of insurance industry experience. He joined BHSI in 2015 as Head of Marine, Australia, and was later promoted to Head of Marine, Australasia. He continues to report to Mark Lingafelter, Head of Australasia, BHSI, in that role, and reports to Cathy Miller in his newly added role. Dimitry is based in Sydney and can be reached at dimitry.zilberud@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI offers a full line of inland marine, ocean marine and transport and logistics liability coverages in the U.S. and around the globe.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. It underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

