Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE: MTAL)

Metals Acquisition Limited (“MAC”) announces that the first shipment of copper concentrate from the CSA Copper Mine has been shipped from the port of Newcastle, New South Wales. The concentrate shipment contained approximately 2,300 tonnes of copper and 28,000 ounces of silver.

Mick McMullen, MAC’s CEO, commented “MAC has taken its first important step today with the shipment of first copper to customers in Asia. When this company was formed our mission was to acquire mines in Tier 1 jurisdictions, in commodities linked to global electrification, the CSA Copper Mine was exactly the type of asset we had in mind. The MAC team have been at CSA since the day of closing the transaction with the aim of having a running start to optimizing CSA to its full potential and beyond.”

About Metals Acquisition Limited

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE: MTAL) is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

Forward Looking Statements

