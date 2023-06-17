EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From its origins over drinks in a local pub- to leading independent risk and safety consultancy- the Abbott Risk Consulting (ARC) story was celebrated this week when the company brought all its people from Australia and the UK together for a conference in Edinburgh.

Colleagues from ARC offices across the UK and Australia are pictured at Edinburgh’s Norton House Hotel, where the company hosted two days of activities and events for its people.

ARC is now a global leader in risk and safety engineering, providing a suite of services to the defence, transport, civil nuclear and oil and gas industries with a reputation for providing an outstanding service. In the past 20 years ARC has seen its go from turnover £10m to more than £30m- and its people - from 80-150 in the last 10 years.

Managing Director John Abbott is justifiably proud of ARC’s people and what they have achieved together. He said: “When we met in that pub all those years ago, we had all had enough of the politics and bureaucracy of large corporates. We wanted to create a working environment where people were supported to deliver for clients- with high levels of independence and autonomy. We offered- and continue to offer- industry-leading terms and conditions- and a workplace culture that supports social interaction, community engagement and employee health and well-being.”

ARC’s ethos and values are the core of its success as the leading independent consultancy in most of its sectors in Australia, the UK, and many other parts of the world. It is employee-owned, with share allocations, enabling the company to pay an annual share dividend to its employees based on its financial performance.

John Saunders, Engineering Manager at Dounreay Fast Reactor, said: “As a client, I can say that working with ARC has been a tremendously satisfying experience and one which, sadly, is not often matched by other companies. The combination of understanding the client’s requirements, ability to adapt as circumstances change, willingness to be proactive, consistently high standard of work and competitive pricing has led to ARC’s well-deserved reputation in my industry.”

John Abbott added: “It is a matter of pride that we have been able to build such a strong independent company and provide so many opportunities for young people to develop their careers in science and engineering. We’ve also been recognised along the way by The Sunday Times as one of the best companies to work for in the UK.”

