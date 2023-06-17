Gold Resource Corporation Announces the Resignation of Joe Driscoll From the Board of Directors
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “GRC”) announces Joe Driscoll, Independent Director of the Board of Directors, has resigned from the Board, effective immediately, in order to devote more time to other personal and professional interests. The Nominating and Governance Committee will commence a search for a suitable candidate to appoint to the Board to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Driscoll's resignation.
"We would like to thank Mr. Driscoll for his two and a half years of service at Gold Resource Corporation," stated Mr. Allen Palmiere, the Company’s CEO and President. "We wish Joe success with his future endeavors."
About GRC:
Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company’s focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company’s Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.
Contacts
Kim Perry
Chief Financial Officer
Kim.Perry@GRC-USA.com
www.goldresourcecorp.com
