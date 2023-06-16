NEW YORK & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Microsoft announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to help enterprises leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI) and develop joint solutions to enable businesses to achieve better outcomes and enhance business transformation.

Leveraging HCLTech's deep domain expertise across various industries and Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, clients will benefit from innovative solutions that enhance employee productivity, streamline IT operations, accelerate application development and optimize business processes. Azure OpenAI Service provides REST (Representational State Transfer) API access to OpenAI's language models, including the GPT-3, Codex and Embeddings model series.

HCLTech will establish a Microsoft Cloud Generative AI Center of Excellence (GenAI CoE) focused on developing industry-specific solutions leveraging the power of generative AI to offer personalized and data-driven experiences to customers, improve decision-making processes and drive business growth.

“By leveraging the latest Microsoft innovations in AI and machine learning, businesses can gain valuable insights into their operations, improve decision-making processes and achieve greater success. Whether enhancing customer experiences, streamlining supply chain operations or optimizing business processes, this powerful collaboration provides the tools and expertise companies need to succeed in this fast-paced digital landscape,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head, Ecosystems, HCLTech.

“HCLTech has deep domain expertise across industries, making it uniquely able to utilize Azure OpenAI to deliver solutions that help customers transform and drive growth,” said Kelly Rogan, Corporate Vice President of Global System Integrators and Advisory Partners, Microsoft.

HCLTech is committed to developing skills in AI across the entire business and is working with Microsoft to offer a comprehensive skills development program with a plan to certify 10,000 HCLTech engineers and architects in advanced AI technologies. This program will provide training and certification opportunities to employees and offer access to exclusive resources and tools.

In addition, HCLTech plans to accelerate its digital transformation by adopting Microsoft 365 and Viva Copilot capabilities to supercharge its business processes and boost employee engagement and productivity.

HCLTech offers a unique set of end-to-end AI capabilities from chip development to business process optimization. Leveraging strategic partnerships with Microsoft and many others, HCLTech is paving the way for the adoption of generative AI across industries.

To learn more about our unique set of end-to-end AI capabilities, visit hcltech.com/ai

