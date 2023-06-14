Arizona Sonoran Releases Final PFS Drilling Results
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ASCU #Arizona--Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) (“ASCU” or the “Company”), an emerging copper developer and near-term producer, today releases 8 infill holes from the Parks/Salyer Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) level drilling program and assays from the first infill to measured drill hole (ECP-148) for the Feasibility Study (“FS”) (see FIGURES 1-17). The Company has now begun to generate an internal updated mineral resource and block model to support the declaration of first reserves in the pending step-up PFS by Q1 2024. Drilling continues with three rigs at Parks/Salyer, reducing drill spacing further to 125 ft (30 m) drill centres in preparation of the FS expected in the second half of 2024.
Drilling Highlights:
- Within 2.5 years (beginning Nov 2020), ASCU has drilled out an inferred resource of 2.9 B lbs of copper @ 1.015% TCu*, completed the indicated drilling and has now begun infill drilling to the measured category
- In 2023, after six months, the Company has now drilled 100,000 ft at the Cactus and Parks/Salyer deposits
- Drilling better defines the east and west margins of the inferred mineral resource area
- ECP-148: 1,239 ft (377.6 m) @ 0.82% CuT of continuous mineralization
- 153.1 ft (46.7 m) @ 2.11% CuT, 2.07% Cu TSol, 0.025% Mo (enriched)
- Incl 58.2 ft (17.7 m) @ 4.40% CuT, 4.34% Cu TSol, 0.018% Mo
- 298.3 ft (90.9 m) @ 1.02% CuT, 0.83% Cu TSol, 0.030 (enriched)
- ECP-135: 369.9 ft (112.7 m) @ 1.63% CuT, 1.38% Cu TSol, 0.040% Mo (enriched)
- ECP-139: 504.4 ft (153.7 m) @ 0.74% CuT, 0.67% Cu TSol, 0.025% Mo (enriched)
- 613.0 ft (186.8 m) @ 0.27% CuT, 0.007% Mo (primary)
- ECP-137: 1,183.8 ft (360.8 m) @ 0.44% CuT of continuous mineralization
- 539.8 ft (164.5 m) @ 0.58% CuT, 0.48% Cu TSol, 0.022% Mo (enriched)
- 644.0 ft (196.3 m) @ 0.32% CuT, 0.007% Mo (primary)
- ECP-136: 963.7 ft (293.7 m) @ 0.46% CuT of continuous mineralization
-
289.0 ft (88.1 m) @ 0.92% CuT, 0.87% Cu TSol, 0.007% Mo (enriched)
- Incl. 130.0 ft (39.6 m) @ 1.81% CuT, 1.72% Cu TSol, 0.011% Mo
- 674.7 ft (205.6 m) @ 0.26% CuT, 0.004% Mo (primary)
NOTE: True widths are not known, see PR dated September 28, 2022 for the P/S mineral resource
George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran President and CEO commented, “With these drill assays in hand for the PFS-level drilling, we look forward to updating our mineral resource estimate at Parks/Salyer from the inferred category to the indicated category. We are very pleased with the results of our drill program which has performed exceptionally well. We should expect to see a high conversion of inferred resource to indicated resource ahead of the release of our PFS in early 2024. The infill to measured drilling is now well underway and we will report on these results throughout 2023.”
“Recently we have bolstered the core team with US-focused expertise in developing and producing both open pits and underground heap leach operations. We have a strong and fully-funded program in place to advance our brownfields heap leach copper project on private land in Arizona and we have obtained the associated water rights. We look forward to executing on our plans with an experienced team in place.”
Drilling Recap
A total of 48 infill drill holes are now drilled and assayed to generate an updated resource model used in the Prefeasibility Study. As shown in FIGURE 1’s plan view, six infill holes encircled ECP-065 (see PR dated April 5, 2022) (439.7 ft @ 0.92% CuT, 0.90% TSol, 0.033% Mo (enriched) and 687.7 ft @ 0.23% CuT, 0.005% Mo (primary)), better defining the margins of the inferred high grade area. The program to reduce drill spacing to 250 ft (76 m) from the original 500 ft (152 m) drill spacing is complete, with assays from 3 of these infill holes, drilled for geotechnical purposes, expected shortly. Since March 23, 13 new core holes are complete at 125 ft (38 m) drill centers, as the geological team begins to move into drilling for a measured resource. ASCU expects to drill a total of 47 holes to round out the new infill to the measured category drilling as Phase 1 conversion drilling. Hole ECP-148, part of the infill to measured drilling in the high-grade core of the resource, shows consistency of thicknesses and grades, as predicted by our indicated drilling program.
TABLE 1: Parks/Salyer Drilling Highlights
Hole Id
Zone
Feet
Metres
Grade
From
To
Length
From
To
Length
CuT
%
TSol
%
Mo
%
ECP-129
enriched
1687.0
1,707.0
20.0
514.2
520.3
6.1
0.59
0.59
0.010
enriched
1803.0
1,981.1
178.1
549.6
603.8
54.3
0.90
0.86
0.023
including
1902.8
1,973.0
70.2
580.0
601.4
21.4
1.38
1.34
0.031
primary
1991.0
2,299.8
308.8
606.9
701.0
94.1
0.39
0.03
0.011
including
2230.0
2,286.3
56.3
679.7
696.9
17.2
0.82
0.07
0.030
ECP-135
enriched
1693.0
2,062.9
369.9
516.0
628.8
112.7
1.63
1.38
0.040
including
1732.3
1,876.7
144.4
528.0
572.0
44.0
1.94
1.72
0.008
and
2007.0
2,047.0
40.0
611.7
623.9
12.2
2.09
1.77
0.285
ECP-136
oxide
1022.0
1,047.4
25.4
311.5
319.2
7.7
1.00
0.98
0.006
enriched
1120.0
1,139.0
19.0
341.4
347.2
5.8
2.35
2.28
0.020
enriched
1179.0
1,191.0
12.0
359.4
363.0
3.7
1.33
1.29
0.062
enriched
1388.0
1,677.0
289.0
423.1
511.1
88.1
0.92
0.87
0.007
including
1388.0
1,518.0
130.0
423.1
462.7
39.6
1.81
1.72
0.011
primary
1677.0
2,351.7
674.7
511.1
716.8
205.6
0.26
0.03
0.004
including
2043.0
2,202.0
159.0
622.7
671.2
48.5
0.47
0.04
0.006
ECP-137
oxide
828.5
846.0
17.5
252.5
257.9
5.3
0.89
0.84
0.005
enriched
885.0
905.0
20.0
269.7
275.8
6.1
0.91
0.91
0.020
oxide
943.0
967.5
24.5
287.4
294.9
7.5
2.77
2.56
0.004
oxide
999.0
1,012.4
13.4
304.5
308.6
4.1
1.29
1.09
0.013
enriched
1042.7
1,054.8
12.1
317.8
321.5
3.7
1.12
1.12
0.014
enriched
1080.2
1,620.0
539.8
329.2
493.8
164.5
0.58
0.48
0.022
including
1080.2
1,110.0
29.8
329.2
338.3
9.1
1.34
1.34
0.032
including
1297.0
1,368.0
71.0
395.3
417.0
21.6
0.81
0.78
0.013
including
1388.0
1,467.0
79.0
423.1
447.1
24.1
0.82
0.77
0.022
primary
1620.0
2,264.0
644.0
493.8
690.1
196.3
0.32
0.03
0.007
including
2226.0
2,264.0
38.0
678.5
690.1
11.6
0.53
0.05
0.004
ECP-139
oxide
683.0
773.0
90.0
208.2
235.6
27.4
0.92
0.77
0.004
oxide
740.0
773.0
33.0
225.6
235.6
10.1
1.32
1.23
0.004
enriched
1119.6
1,624.0
504.4
341.3
495.0
153.7
0.74
0.67
0.025
including
1119.6
1,140.0
20.4
341.3
347.5
6.2
1.60
1.58
0.034
including
1240.0
1,300.0
60.0
378.0
396.2
18.3
1.05
0.99
0.021
including
1343.0
1,383.0
40.0
409.3
421.5
12.2
1.85
1.70
0.050
primary
1663.0
2,276.0
613.0
506.9
693.7
186.8
0.27
0.03
0.007
including
2110.0
2,170.0
60.0
643.1
661.4
18.3
0.48
0.04
0.006
ECP-141
oxide
876.0
897.5
21.5
267.0
273.6
6.6
1.11
0.83
0.007
enriched
1167.7
1,199.8
32.1
355.9
365.7
9.8
0.72
0.67
0.013
enriched
1335.0
1,468.0
133.0
406.9
447.4
40.5
0.75
0.73
0.010
including
1335.0
1,358.0
23.0
406.9
413.9
7.0
1.70
1.69
0.019
primary
1613.0
2,270.5
657.5
491.6
692.0
200.4
0.32
0.04
0.008
including
1793.0
1,865.0
72.0
546.5
568.5
21.9
0.51
0.05
0.016
ECP-142
oxide
1174.2
1,214.0
39.8
357.9
370.0
12.1
0.73
0.67
0.010
enriched
1330.3
1,485.0
154.7
405.5
452.6
47.2
0.92
0.88
0.002
including
1330.3
1,380.0
49.7
405.5
420.6
15.1
1.90
1.82
0.003
primary
1864.0
2,378.2
514.2
568.1
724.9
156.7
0.30
0.03
0.003
including
2127.0
2,192.0
65.0
648.3
668.1
19.8
0.53
0.05
0.004
ECP-144
enriched
1191.3
1,438.0
246.7
363.1
438.3
75.2
0.65
0.62
0.011
including
1272.0
1,328.0
56.0
387.7
404.8
17.1
0.98
0.95
0.018
enriched
1518.0
1,732.0
214.0
462.7
527.9
65.2
0.57
0.54
0.007
including
1518.0
1,542.0
24.0
462.7
470.0
7.3
1.33
1.25
0.006
primary
1929.6
2,349.6
420.0
588.1
716.2
128.0
0.19
0.02
0.005
ECP-148
oxide
1033.5
1,114.7
81.2
315.0
339.8
24.7
1.01
0.99
0.023
enriched
1114.7
1,267.8
153.1
339.8
386.4
46.7
2.11
2.07
0.025
including
1192.1
1,250.3
58.2
363.4
381.1
17.7
4.40
4.34
0.018
enriched
1341.0
1,417.0
76.0
408.7
431.9
23.2
1.25
1.22
0.017
including
1377.0
1,407.0
30.0
419.7
428.9
9.1
1.87
1.84
0.019
enriched
1463.0
1,578.0
115.0
445.9
481.0
35.1
0.94
0.92
0.016
including
1493.0
1,543.0
50.0
455.1
470.3
15.2
1.46
1.42
0.015
enriched
1657.0
1,955.3
298.3
505.1
596.0
90.9
1.02
0.83
0.030
including
1667.0
1,717.0
50.0
508.1
523.3
15.2
1.40
1.28
0.027
including
1886.0
1,912.0
26.0
574.9
582.8
7.9
1.39
1.34
0.033
primary
1955.3
2,272.5
317.2
596.0
692.7
96.7
0.31
0.03
0.019
including
1955.3
2,095.0
139.7
596.0
638.6
42.6
0.56
0.04
0.018
- Intervals are presented in core length and are drilled with very near vertical dip angles.
- Drill assays assume a mineralized cut-off grade of 0.5% CuT reflecting the potential for heap leaching of underground material in the case of Oxide and Enriched or in the case of Primary material, 0.1% CuT, to provide typical average grades. Holes were terminated below the basement fault.
- Assay results are not capped. Intercepts are aggregated within geological confines of major mineral zones.
- True widths are not known.
Table 2: Drilling details
Hole
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (ft)
TD (ft)
Azimuth
Dip
ECP-129
422071.3
3645287.9
1389.4
2316.0
0.0
-90.0
ECP-135
422147.1
3645075.5
1383.2
2086.0
260.0
-80.0
ECP-136
421466.6
3645060.9
1,373.8
2,420.2
0.0
-90.0
ECP-137
421538.2
3644935.0
1371.2
2278.5
0.0
-90.0
ECP-139
421533.0
3645016.0
1373.6
2285.7
0.0
-90.0
ECP-141
421444.9
3644908.2
1368.6
2290.5
0.0
-90.0
ECP-142
421395.9
3645031.1
1371.5
2378.2
0.0
-90.0
ECP-144
421389.4
3644957.9
1369.3
2429.2
0.0
-90.0
ECP-148
421916.8
3645219.9
1381.5
2287.3
0.0
-90.0
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Drilling completed on the project between 2020 and 2022 was supervised by on-site ASCU personnel who prepared core samples for assay and implemented a full QA/QC program using blanks, standards, and duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson AZ for analysis. Skyline’s quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO9001:2008.
Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and verified by Allan Schappert – CPG #11758, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Links from the Press Release
Figures 1-17: https://arizonasonoran.com/projects/exploration/maps-and-figures/
April 5, 2022: https://arizonasonoran.com/news-releases/arizona-sonoran-park-salyer-drilling-intercepts-302.0-ft-1.23-cut-0.021-mo-including-10.0-ft-7.95-cut-0.112-mo/
September 28, 2022: https://arizonasonoran.com/news-releases/arizona-sonoran-doubles-global-leachable-resource-inventory-and-declares-maiden-mineral-resources-at-parks-salyer-of-2.92/
Neither the TSX nor the regulating authority has approved or disproved the information contained in this press release.
About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)
ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company’s 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.
Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Contacts
Alison Dwoskin, Director, Investor Relations
647-233-4348
adwoskin@arizonasonoran.com
George Ogilvie, President, CEO and Director
416-723-0458
gogilvie@arizonasonoran.com
