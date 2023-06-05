CLAYTON, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, and Australia channel partner TCL Hofmann announced that motorsports team Walkinshaw Andretti United (WAU) has selected Stratasys FDM® 3D printing technology to anchor its new additive manufacturing hub and has a new Stratasys Fortus® 450mc 3D printer.

“Every second counts not only on the track but also in the workshop” said Bruce Stewart, Team Principal at Walkinshaw Andretti United. “We use 3D printing to prototype and produce parts much faster than we could through traditional methods. At the same time, the high-performance standards of Stratasys industrial printers and materials means these parts also perform exceptionally well, despite the extreme heat, dirt, and vibration that go with Supercars racing. As such, Stratasys and TCL Hofmann make great partners for our team.”

WAU’s new Fortus450mc 3D printer is its second FDM printer from Stratasys. The industrial-grade printer accommodates more than two dozen materials, including those with flame-retardant properties, chemical resistance, and strength reinforced by carbon fiber. It provides best-in-class reliability and repeatability, making it ideal for applications such as manufacturing tooling and end use parts.

The 3D printers will be located in the new TCL Hofmann | Stratasys Smart Manufacturing Hub, which is a dedicated, temperature-controlled 3D printing hub located next to WAU’s vehicle assembly area. The area is designed to showcase 3D printing capabilities for visitors, including showcasing additively manufactured parts from WAU cars. Stratasys also plans to partner with WAU to use the facility to test innovative new products and materials for the automotive racing industry.

WAU is one of the most successful Supercars Championships teams in the history of the category, with multiple driver and team championships and eight wins at the signature Bathurst 1000.

“Stratasys is proud to be the Official 3D Printing Partner of Walkinshaw Andretti United,” said Stratasys Australia General Manager Ben Darling. “The best racing teams around the world trust Stratasys for the highest performance and reliability and it’s made possible thanks to the deep local expertise of our partners like TCL Hofmann.”

