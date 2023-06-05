- Novel seed treatment brings next-level sustainability in pest control while promoting healthy plant establishment

- Contains best-in-class PLINAZOLIN® technology

BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business today introduces EQUENTO®, a novel seed treatment that provides outstanding control of various soil pests while helping farmers increase the sustainability of their farming operations.

EQUENTO®, based on Syngenta’s cutting-edge PLINAZOLIN® technology, is applied onto seeds, protecting the crop right from the start of its life. Based on a new mode of action (IRAC Group 30), it breaks the critical rise in insect resistance, while offering precise control of a broad variety of soil pests – including difficult-to-control pests such as the wireworm and the red legged earth mite. The seed treatment can be applied across multiple crops including cereals and canola.

Among the key benefits EQUENTO® brings is its ability to increase the sustainability of a farm’s operations. Safe for both the seed and plant, this seed treatment is highly effective at very low dose rates and is not easily soluble or mobile in soil. This provides precise and effective pest control in the area immediately surrounding a plant’s roots and ensures healthier roots that contribute to better soil health and biodiversity.

This innovative seed treatment also offers farmers greater flexibility in farming decisions – ranging from application timings, dose rates to choices of mixtures with other insecticides and fungicides. It is effective even in low soil temperatures, controlling pests that either ingest or come in contact with the plant, and reducing pest populations in the soil. In addition, EQUENTO® features exceptional target specificity, which enables farmers to precisely tailor their dose rates to meet particular pest challenges.

“EQUENTO®'s combination of a novel mode of action, broad spectrum pest control, as well as superior seed and crop safety reflects Syngenta's commitment to innovation,” said Jonathan Brown, Global Head of Syngenta Seedcare. “It transforms the ability of farmers to manage wireworms and other hard to control pests, establish a healthy young crop crucial for good yields, while protecting soil health, bio-diversity and the planet.”

Insects and soil pests pose significant challenges to farmers, threatening both yields as well as the quality of the harvests by harming the crop as well as opening pathways for disease. Their ability to constantly evolve, coupled with the impact of climate change that has propelled shifts in the insect pressure and spectrum farmers face, have increased the urgency for innovative solutions that protect the farmers ability to grow productively and sustainably. An estimated 600 species of insects are already deemed resistant to at least one insecticide.

Syngenta will mark its global launch of EQUENTO® in Australia later this year, under the trademark EQUENTO® Extreme. Further registrations are expected to follow in other markets worldwide.

