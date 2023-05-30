BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LIS #batterymaterials--Australian battery technology company Li-S Energy (ASX:LIS) is pleased to announce the development of its first 20-layer battery cells utilising third-generation (GEN3) semi-solid state lithium sulfur battery technology.

Key benefits Li-S Energy’s GEN3 lithium sulfur battery cell include:

a 45% improvement in volumetric energy density, reaching 540Wh/l

higher gravimetric energy density of over 400Wh/kg

enhanced safety with the use of a low flammability electrolyte.

Compared to current lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells, this performance is nearly double the gravimetric energy density and a comparable volumetric energy density. In practical terms, this means Li-S Energy’s battery cells are now the same size as existing Li-ion batteries — but half the weight.

The GEN3 cells take advantage of the company’s patented Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNTs) and Li-nanomesh within the cell construction to reduce dendrite growth and to further improve safety and cycle life.

Based on enquiries to date, the company anticipates GEN3 cells will be of significant commercial interest to high-value partners in sectors such as drones and eAviation — in which the company has already established collaboration partners.

Based on growth forecasts by research organisations IDTechEX1 and Precedence Research2, Li-S Energy estimates the combined eAviation and drone battery market will exceed $US32 billion per year by 2035.

Li-S Energy CEO, Lee Finniear commented:

“The development of these new battery cells is yet another validation of the strength of our scientific and technical teams, and our close collaboration with Australian and international institutions. This breakthrough highlights the strength of our progress over the last year. In the coming months we look forward to commencing production of commercial samples for our key international partners.”

The Li-S Energy development team is currently working to develop the cell cycle testing and characterisation results to produce an industry standard datasheet on the new 20-layer cells.

Li-S Energy is a pioneer of Australia’s emerging domestic battery supply chain, developing lighter batteries that eliminate the heavy metals like nickel, cobalt and manganese used in Li-ion batteries.

Li-S Energy’s shares trade on the Australian Stock Exchange.

1 Source IDTechEX Report: Solid-State and Polymer Batteries 2021-2031 2 Source Precedence Research – Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Drones Market 2022 – 2027

Media enquiries to:

Dr Lee Finniear

+61 7 3054 4555

media@lis.energy