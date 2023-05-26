PRP Dosing Patent Validated in 12 Countries Across Europe & Method to Treat Cancer Stem Cells Receives Notice of Allowance from European Patent Office

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: PPCBD) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that the Company’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio made important advancements in Europe. The dosing patent, describing claims for the dosing regimen of the Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, has now been validated in 12 countries across Europe. In further news, the Company’s method to treat cancer stem cells (CSCs) using PRP received a notice of allowance from the European Patent Office (EPO). This is the third patent allowed, or granted to the Company in Europe, with further applications under examination by the EPO.

As a result of validating the dosing patent in this major global region, Propanc now has enforceable patent rights in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Belgium, Czech Republic, Sweden, Switzerland/ Liechtenstein and Ireland. In 2022, the worldwide pharmaceutical market was valued at approximately $1.48 trillion by Statista.com and Europe accounted for 23.4% of global pharmaceutical sales in 2021, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA). As a result of validating the dosing patent across Europe, the Company’s IP portfolio has grown to 76 patents either allowed, or granted in major jurisdictions around the world.

For the allowed CSCs patent, the claims cover a method to minimize the progression of cancer in a patient who has already received a first line treatment by detecting the presence of CSCs followed by administering PRP. This patent describes the clinical application of PRP when the patient experiences a relapse and the cancer returns after primary standard of care has been applied.

“The advancement and growth of our IP portfolio represents a cornerstone for our company as we progress PRP towards entering the clinical development phase and our next major milestone,” said James Nathanielsz, BAS, MEI, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have reached out to potential licensing partners and identified a potential suitor who expressed interest to see results from our planned Phase I, First-In-Human study in advanced cancer patients. Having an established IP portfolio with a novel, first-in-class therapy for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer has us well placed to seek a licensing partner for PRP, as we progress to the next major development milestones, which we hope to achieve in the not-too-distant future.”

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas, administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include kidney, ovarian, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine, and skin cancers.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

To view the Company’s “Mechanism of Action” video on its anti-cancer lead product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the patents, licensing and planned studies and treatments described above and the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary business partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

