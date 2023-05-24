PRP Foundation Patent Receives Notice of Allowance from Canadian Intellectual Property Office & Method to Treat Cancer Stem Cells Granted by the US Patent & Trademark Office

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that the Company’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio achieved significant milestones in North America. The foundation patent, covering composition claims for the Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, received a notice of allowance from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO). In further news, the Company’s method to treat cancer stem cells (CSCs) using PRP was granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This is the third patent granted to the Company in the US, with further applications under examination by the USPTO.

The Canadian foundation patent is the final application in the Company’s foundation patent family to achieve allowance. This means that allowance or grant status has been secured in every jurisdiction in which the Company filed a foundation patent application. Propanc has an accepted application or achieved grant status for the foundation patent in over 30 different countries across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Japan.

For the US granted CSCs patent, the claims cover a method to minimize the progression of cancer in a patient who has already received a first line treatment by detecting the presence of CSCs followed by administering PRP. This patent describes the clinical application of PRP when the patient experiences a relapse and the cancer returns after primary standard of care has been applied.

“The milestones achieved for our intellectual property portfolio in North America are highly significant, as we now have patents in force in every jurisdiction selected by the Company for future commercialization of PRP,” said James Nathanielsz, BAS, MEI, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “This represents perseverance and 15 years of hard work to reach a stage where we have established our IP portfolio. Our technology is a novel approach for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors, which is the leading cause of death for sufferers. Our therapy is free from side effects normally associated with standard treatment approaches, based off our limited clinical experience from treatment. We look forward to advancing PRP to a First-In-Human study in advanced cancer patients to further establish the benefits of this first-in-class treatment.”

Dr Julian Kenyon, MD, MB, ChB, Propanc’s Chief Scientific Officer, said, “More than 15 years ago, we determined to find a way to patent this unique treatment approach for cancer sufferers based on an initial investigation at my clinical practice. I believe PRP can become an important treatment approach to control the spread of solid tumors by targeting CSCs. We are very interested in possible clinical applications of PRP, such as treating resistant tumors post standard therapy, or as a chemo-sensitizing agent. We expect to continue to grow and expand our intellectual property portfolio whilst advancing PRP into the clinic to establish proof of concept in a target patient population, and identify a suitable partner for licensing.”

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas, administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include kidney, ovarian, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine, and skin cancers.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the patents and planned studies and treatments described above and the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary business partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

