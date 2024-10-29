Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to refer himself to the National Anti-Corruption Commission after the latter was accused of seeking free flight upgrades from Qantas' former CEO Alan Joyce.

Allegations implied Albanese had a special connection with Joyce during his tenure as a transport minister and used his connections to ask for free upgrades to business class flights, ABC reported.

The accusations were outlined in Joe Aston's new book, "The Chairman's Lounge," Capital Brief reports.

The only call Albanese recalled having with Joyce was over the first A380 aircraft from Australia to Dubai, he added, refuting the Nine Newspapers' accusations and accusing columnist Aston of exploiting them to increase book sales.

Albanese said he behaved openly and disclosed 22 complimentary Qantas upgrades in the register of gifts to parliamentarians, and denied any wrongdoing. Additionally, he emphasized that Paul Fletcher, an opposition MP, had announced 69 upgrades.

"There is no accusations being made with any specifics at all about any of this. None," he said. "If there is a suggestion to be made, let it be made."

Dutton is especially questioning Albanese's decision to block Qatar Airways' entry into the Australian market, as, he said, the prime minister asking Joyce for a free flight upgrade raised suspicion of partiality.

"If Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had not decided to support his mate, Alan Joyce, I think we would find ourselves in a position where we would have lower airfares today ... It is another example of the prime minister putting himself before other Australians," Dutton said.