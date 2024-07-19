An Australian government analysis has revealed that the seven nuclear reactor sites proposed by the opposition were near at least 11,000 agricultural farms, posing a risk of serious food contamination in the event of a nuclear accident.

The locations of potential nuclear power stations were recently released by the government. According to this data, there were over 11,000 farms within 80 kilometers, or around 50 miles, of these locations. Experts are concerned that radiation may have an impact at that distance through contaminated milk, food, or water, SBS reported.

In a joint statement made on Thursday, ministers from every state and territory affected by the opposition's nuclear proposal emphasized that it was their responsibility to safeguard the agriculture sector from any threats posed by adjacent nuclear power facilities, including food poisoning and other hazards.

"We have serious concerns that this duty would be compromised by the federal opposition's proposal for nuclear power in and around prime agricultural land," the statement said, as per The Leader.

Australia lacks the urgent accident response capabilities found in the U.S., where farms near nuclear plants have established plans to protect food during emergencies. These measures include using separate feed and water for animals and delaying shipments.

"Based on international practice, farmers would need to take expensive steps during a nuclear leak and would need to inform their customers that they operate within the fallout zone," Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said in a statement. "It's bizarre that the Nationals and Liberals are putting at risk our prime agricultural land like this, especially without the decency to explain it to farmers and consumers how they'd mitigate all the potential impacts."

Furthermore, Senator Watt told the Australian Global Food Forum on Wednesday that compared to coal-fired energy and renewable energy, nuclear power uses more water.

"One issue not yet considered in the nuclear debate is the fact that nuclear energy production is a thirsty endeavour," he told the industry crowd in Brisbane.

Leading Nationals figure David Littleproud brushed off Senator Watt's worries about nuclear water use as "scaremongering," and supported the Coalition's proposal to repurpose water entitlements from coal plants so that it doesn't affect farming.