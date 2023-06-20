(Lewes, Delaware - June 13, 2023) - Nushape has announced the release of its innovative Lipo Wrap, a non-invasive and portable red light device that helps with fat loss beyond traditional diet and exercise methods. With a focus on convenience and ease of use, the Lipo Wrap is designed to provide sustainable help for weight-loss without side effects.

The Nushape Lipo Wrap aims to deliver benefits comparable to those found in high-end medspas and weight-loss centers, but with the added advantage of at-home use for just a few minutes daily. This cutting-edge body wrap is designed to help promote targeted weight and inch loss, particularly in challenging areas that might not respond to conventional diet and exercise alone.

According to entrepreneur Jessica Charles, creator and CEO of Nushape, "We developed the Lipo Wrap in response to medspa clients who wanted a portable device to use at home or while traveling to help them continue losing weight and inches between spa visits. Our team designed a safe, convenient, and easy-to-use red light device with the potential to benefit those who lead a modern, mobile lifestyle or who are too busy for frequent medspa visits."

The Lipo Wrap utilizes advanced 635nm-wave red light phototherapy technology, featuring 600 clinical-strength LED diodes with red and near-infrared wavelengths. The device helps assist in weight loss, fat reduction, and spot reduction when used with the recommended diet and exercise protocols. Specifically, it works by aiding in the breakdown of fat cells and stimulating the lymphatic system to flush them away, offering fast, simple, and painless non-invasive benefits that could be an ideal addition to a healthy lifestyle.

According to Charles, "The Lipo Wrap has the potential to reduce cellulite when combined with recommended exercise protocols by enhancing blood circulation and releasing fatty acids. Additionally, it may improve muscle gain, muscle tone, physical performance, and post-exercise recovery while tightening skin, decreasing inflammation, and boosting lymphatic drainage."

Nushape has also designed the Lipo Wrap for easy integration into users' lifestyles and for optimal effect.

