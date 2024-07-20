The New South Wales government has set up a new task force to crack down on alleged fraudsters, who were taking drivers' demerit points in exchange for money.

As many as 350 drivers, who have acquired 20 or more demerit points, are under scrutiny.

The task group intends to conduct a thorough three-month probe of the current penalty system and implement policies to prevent these kinds of abuses, The Guardian reported.

The investigators will also examine whether the current penalties are effective, as they are imposed on a uniform five-month basis regardless of the number of points.

Currently, drivers who have 13 demerit points or more than 20 face the same five-month suspension.

The offers are circulated through Facebook Marketplace, where multiple ads are run using the same contact number. The ads propose taking on demerit points for a fee as low as $30, The Guardian reported.

"Once I have all the information I will get back to you and get the fine done for you as soon as possible," one message read, as per The Guardian. "Don't be alarmed as I have lots of clients I have set up an automated message," it said.

The police continue to encounter persistently unsafe driving habits, according to Acting Police Minister Tara Moriarty, despite an increase in road fatalities in New South Wales.

"I want to make clear there is zero tolerance for anyone who tried to subvert the demerit and penalty system," Moriarty told 9 News. "This Taskforce will help ensure the penalties apply to all road users."

The investigation came after it was discovered that a French delivery rider had more than 200 demerit points in May.

A review of the demerit points policy, set up 50 years ago, was long overdue, NSW Roads Minister John Graham said in a statement on Friday.