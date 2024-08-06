The NSW government has ordered all the public servants who were enjoying a remote work setting since the pandemic began to return to office.

In a directive issued on Monday, NSW Premier Chris Minns stated that all government officials were now mandated to work from their designated workplaces, with remote work options available only under formal approval and for specific reasons, The Nightly reported.

The move is aimed at rejuvenating the Sydney CBD and ensuring effective use of public office spaces.

A circular sent to all public servants said, "The more our experience of work is shared, the more united we become. That means being physically present in our organizations."

"On some occasions, NSW government sector work can productively be done from home," the directive from the Premier's Department said, according to Courier Mail. "However, that is not available to all (staff) in all circumstances and the opportunity to work from home should not be taken for granted or considered unlimited."

Agencies must maintain regulations and detailed records of all remote work arrangements, subject to regular approval review. If a public worker wants to work remotely regularly, they must provide their HR department with a documented explanation, the circular said.

Since 2019, flexible work schedules have drawn and retained people to the public sector, especially those who were responsible for providing care.

Even though there were over 450,000 people working in the public sector by 2023, several agencies may now face workforce cutbacks. NSW government is the largest employer in the country.

The directive raised the concern that public servants, who were at the beginning of their careers, were missing the on-the-job learning experience available only by working face-to-face with experienced colleagues.

"These outcomes are supported by employees working principally at their approved workplace," the circular said. "Effective use of public assets, including workplaces and offices, requires that they be utilized across the full working week."

"This circular does not strictly prescribe patterns of attendance ... However, the starting position is that work is principally done in an approved workplace in NSW."