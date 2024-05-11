Residents of New South Wales are on high alert as extensive rain and thunderstorms hover over the state, preparing for yet another downpour. Communities already dealing with recent weather-related issues are concerned about probable flash floods and increased hazards due to the next weather system, which is predicted to impact hardest in the South Coast and Illawarra areas.

Residents close to Sydney's overflowing Warragamba Dam are once again at risk of floods. With the dam currently over 99% full, another leak is expected, echoing the April flood that caused damage to surrounding residences, as well as resulted in road closures and delay in transport services.

This weekend, coastal areas anticipate a downpour of 50 to 100 millimeters on Friday night. There's a chance that isolated pockets may receive 50 to 70 millimeters of rain in inland locations as well. There's also a chance that thunderstorms might enhance the downpours, The Guardian reported.

"The flood risk for New South Wales over the coming days remains elevated, particularly from the Hunter through the south coast of the state, where soils are already saturated," a BOM press release stated.

It's the wettest May in nearly a decade, and the central coast of New South Wales is drowning. Some regions have broken records even before the heaviest rains hit later this week. With 252mm of rain just this month, Swansea has seen more rain than any other place since 2001. This deluge is not unique; from Forster to Ulladulla, there has been more than 100 millimeters of rain; in places between Newcastle, Sydney, and Jervis Bay, there has been more than 200 millimeters. The central coast is preparing for more rain later this week, ABC.net.au reported.