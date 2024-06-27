Over 200 kilometers of transmission lines connecting many renewable projects in the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) have been authorized by the New South Wales government, despite objections and worries from impacted landowners.

Central West Orana REZ is the first renewable energy zone in Australia to receive planning clearance for transmission lines. With this permission, the construction of power lines and associated infrastructure may now begin, linking several renewable energy projects from Dubbo to Mudgee to the electrical grid, ABC reported.

With the approval of 240 kilometers of transmission lines, the Central West Orana REZ will be able to connect large projects to the state grid, therefore furthering the future of renewable energy in New South Wales.

Encompassing towns and cities, including Dubbo, Dunedoo, and Mudgee, the Central West Orana REZ covers an area of over 20,000 square km. By attracting significant private investment, funding long-lasting community benefit projects, and generating jobs in construction and ongoing maintenance, the REZ is anticipated to stimulate economic growth.

About 97% of affected landowners have signed in-principle agreements to allow parts of their land to be acquired, despite concerns about the project's transmission lines.

Stuart Hackney, a farmer from Birriwa, said that he signed the agreement under duress even though it was done in May.

"We've been forced to sign with a gun to our head," he said.

For the last eighteen months, Hackney has been battling EnergyCo and their threats of compulsory purchase. One hundred out of the five hundred acres of fertile land on his property will be impacted by the installation of three high-voltage transmission lines through the center.

He regretted the hasty agreement and said, "If you're going to try and sow a crop under it, you might not be able to harvest it."