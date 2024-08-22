Australia's fertility giant Monash IVF has agreed to settle a AU$56 million class action lawsuit over faulty genetic testing and destroyed potentially viable embryos.

The class action lawsuit, involving more than 700 patients, was filed alleging that about 35% of the embryos destroyed after faulty inaccurate testing were normal and could have resulted in pregnancy.

Margalit Injury Lawyers' managing principal, Michel Margalit, said the settlement brought relief to her clients, reported The Guardian.

"If these remarkable women and men had not brought this class action, Monash IVF's secret would have remained hidden," Margalit said. "The wellbeing of patients should be at the forefront of any IVF provider's framework."

It was also alleged that Repromed, run by Monash IVF, doctored the results of a clinical trial, forged signatures on consent forms and destroyed evidence to cover up the illegal experiment, ABC News reported.

The patients were told about the abnormal embryos after they underwent the non-invasive pre-implantation testing (NiPGT). However, Monash IVF later admitted that test results from the now-suspended NiPGT were 75 to 85% similar to a standard test.

Nearly 1,300 patients were given the NiPGT, and about half of them were told their embryos were not viable.

According to the lawyers, some of the women went for additional treatment, which may not have been necessary.

Monash IVF Group maintained that the settlement was made through mediation and that the company had not admitted to its liability.

"In reaching an agreement through mediation, Monash IVF Group has made no admission of liability," it said. "While we have defended the claim, we believe it is in the best interests of our patients and people to resolve the matter rather than go to trial."

Danielle Bopping, the plaintiff in the suit, stated "We also hope that this case helps to draw attention to the fact that IVF in Australia has become a multimillion-dollar industry, which does not always put the best interests of its patients first."

Following the settlement, Monash IVF Group's share price dropped 11% in the opening hours on the ASX, ranking among the worst 10 performers.