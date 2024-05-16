Digital prescription company MediSecure was forced to shut down its website and phone lines after it was targeted in a large-scale ransomware attack.

Melbourne-based MediSecure, specializing in dispensing electronic prescriptions to health professionals, stated that a cybersecurity breach has occurred, impacting "the personal and health information of individuals."

Confirming the cyber breach occurred on Wednesday, National Cyber Security Coordinator Michelle McGuinness said the federal police have begun a probe into the incident.

Details regarding the extent of data breach and the time period were not clear yet, ABC News reported

The e-script provider stated that the incident may have originated from a third-party vendor, adding, "MediSecure takes its legal and ethical obligations seriously and appreciates this information will be of concern. MediSecure is actively assisting the Australian Digital Health Agency and the national cybersecurity coordinator to manage the impacts of the incident."

"I am working with agencies across the Australian Government, states and territories to co-ordinate a whole-of-government response to this incident," McGuinness said. "The Australian Signals Directorate Australian Cyber Security Centre is aware of the incident and the Australian Federal Police is investigating."

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has convened a meeting of peak intelligence and security officers. "I have been briefed on this incident in recent days and the government convened a National Coordination Mechanism regarding this matter today," news.com.au reported, quoting O'Neil.

In November, the federal government allocated $565m as part of a seven-year cybersecurity strategy to help businesses report such ransomware attacks. In its annual update, the Australian Signals Directorate revealed that nearly 94,000 cybercrime cases were reported in 2022-23, which was an increase of 23% from the previous year.