McDonald's Australia is all set to release a brand-new menu item that draws inspiration from the hit television series "Squid Game."

Starting Dec. 11, the limited-edition Macca's "Squid Game" Meal and Challenge will be up for grabs across the country.

The combo meal consists of a drink, Macca's friends, and ten chicken nuggets with limited-edition Korean BBQ sauce. Customers taking part in the challenge will also receive a Dalgona Candy, a treat that is featured in the show, reported 3BA.

By cutting out a shape from the Dalgona Candy without breaking it, viewers can test their abilities. Four distinct shapes -- the traditional circle, triangle, star, and recognizable Golden Arches "M" -- are included in the challenge.

A specially designed Macca's and Squid Game Green Player Tracksuit is up for grabs for challengers who successfully finish the Macca's Dalgona Candy challenge.

Additionally, a draw for a AU$100,000 prize will be held for those with exceptionally steady hands who are able to master the Macca's "M" shape, Nine News reported.

"You've seen Squid Game on Netflix, now experience it at Macca's as we bring the game to life for our customers and fans alike across our restaurants," Amanda Nakad, the marketing director for McDonald's Australia, said.

"Whether you're a Macca's collector, are planning to binge-watch Squid Game, or simply want to enjoy this unique candy, now is your chance to get in on this exclusive collaboration. So, the only question is... are you ready to play?"

Fans of "Squid Game" may also now be able to feel the excitement in person. On Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Macca's and Netflix will open a "Squid Game" arena in Sydney's World Square.

The challenge is available to 500 Sydney residents in 15-minute sessions. This is a sneak peek ahead of the national debut. The challenge will be accessible throughout Australia between Dec. 11, 2024, and Jan. 7, 2025.